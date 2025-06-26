Cardi B gives sneak peek of ‘real castle’ Stefon Diggs rented for her in France. Watch

Cardi B and New England Patriots player Stefon Diggs took their whirlwind romance to France this week. On Tuesday (June 24), the Grammy-award-winning artist shared videos on her Instagram stories featuring the castle Diggs rented out in Paris for them to stay while attending Fashion Week. File photo of Stefon Diggs and Cardi B(Getty Images via AFP)

Cardi B gives a tour of her chateau

The rapper’s Instagram tour of the chateau in Paris started with a clip showcasing the exteriors. “This man got us staying in a castle. I’m talking about a real castle,” she said.

The tour also featured images of a long, red dining hall with multiple chandeliers hanging from the ceiling. “You sit all the way over there at the end so I stare at you,” Diggs told her in the clip, which sparked a laugh in return.

Cardi B also showed a foyer featuring paintings, floor-length windows, and an indoor swimming pool. Diggs was seen running football drills outside in one of the clips, which she captioned “Anywhere anytime #8 gonna put in that work”.

The tour ended with a look at the stunning interiors of a rustic, primitive bathroom and a large blue bed adorned with curtains. "This is where I'mma take that royal s***. And this where I'mma wash my royal hiney,” she said in the clip.

Why did Diggs rent out a castle?

Apparently, it had been a long-standing wish of the rapper to go to the Palace of Versailles every time she came to France, but she was always told she couldn’t do so. Hence, Diggs rented out the chateau as a way of fulfilling that dream of hers. “Mind you, I been told him, every time I go to Europe I can never go to Versailles… He said, ‘B**ch, you want a castle? I’ll give you a castle, b**ch,’” she said in her Instagram stories.

The pair first sparked dating rumors with several public outings in early 2025. They went Instagram official on June 1 when Cardi B shared a picture of the pair gazing into each other’s eyes while lying on a yacht.

By Stuti Gupta