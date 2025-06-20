‘I'm f***ing her too': Stefon Diggs' ex reacts to Offset drama with Beyoncé reference

After a controversy erupted over her being seen with Cardi B’s ex, rapper Offset, Sky Marlene, who once dated NFL star Stefon Diggs, reacted to it by invoking Beyoncé. Offset, Cardi B's estranged husband, was recently seen at a nightclub with Sky Marlene, Stefon Diggs' ex-girlfriend.(AP)

Offset's recent nightclub appearance with Sky Marlene, Stefon Diggs’ ex-girlfriend, raises eyebrows amid ongoing drama with Cardi B, his estranged wife.

According to Marlene, she can't even go to a Beyonce concert without stoking a controversy about her dating life.

“I can't even go to a Beyoncé concert. They going to think I’m f*cking her too,” Marlene wrote in her Instagram story.

It all started when Diggs, now signed with the New England Patriots on a three-year, $69 million deal, was spotted partying with Cardi B. The duo were seen cosying up during a boat party that quickly went viral, especially after a clip surfaced showing Diggs chatting with a group of women and handing them an unidentified pink substance.

For fans, the more eyebrow-raising headline wasn’t just Diggs' antics but who he was with. Cardi B, of course, is still legally married to rapper Offset of Migos fame. Though the couple has had its ups and downs, including public spats and reconciliations, this latest twist has fans wondering whether their chapter is truly closed.

Offset seemed to confirm the tension when he made a cryptic post, which was since deleted, following news of Cardi and Diggs' situation: “Good roll out n PR.”

But now the rapper was recently seen at a nightclub with Sky Marlene, Diggs' ex-girlfriend. Fans criticised the couple, prompting a response from Marlene.

Cardi B’s diss track on Offset?

Cardi B has addressed the buzz surrounding her unreleased track “Outside,” which recently went viral and sparked speculation about its connection to her estranged husband, Offset. During a candid Instagram Live session, the rapper confirmed that she won’t be dropping the fan-favourite as a single, despite growing demand.

“I don’t think I wanna put out a single, to be honest with you. I just wanna put out my album all at the same time,” Cardi B said.

However, she revealed that she will be filming a music video “in a couple of weeks,” but it will not be for her new episode, as reported by HotNewHipHop.