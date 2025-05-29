NFL to ban Stefon Diggs amid pink substance boat video raising drug use speculation? What we know

New England Patriots star Stefon Diggs was recently seen partying on a boat, passing a bag of pink crystals to women on a boat. The video of the action has gone viral on social media and has given rise to a lot of speculation. Stefon Diggs has landed in controversy after a video of him on a boat went viral(AP)

Many fans have speculated that the pink substance is a mixture of several drugs. The exact composition of the substance is still unknown. When asked about Stefon Diggs’ actions, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said that any conversation between him and the wide receiver will remain between the two and the franchise.

But if the speculation about the drugs turns out to be true, will Stefon Diggs be fined or banned from the NFL? Here is the answer:

Will Stefon Diggs be banned by the NFL for drug use?

The NFL can ban Stefon Diggs if the results of his drug test, which is conducted under league policy, come back positive for any banned substance. The league has a comprehensive drug policy that includes testing for various substances, including cocaine. Players who violate the drug policy can face suspension, fines, and other penalties.

Depending on the substance and the number of violations, suspensions can range from several games to the entire season or even longer.

Mike Vrabel addresses Stefon Diggs' drug controversy

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel addressed the Sefon Diggs boat video controversy on Wednesday.

“Any conversations that I’ve had with Stefon will remain between him, I and the club,” Vrabel said before an optional practice. Diggs did not attend the practice.

“It’s something that we’re aware of. Obviously, we want to make great decisions on and off the field. … The message will be the same for all our players, that we’re trying to make great decisions," the head coach added.

NFL officials have yet to confirm if Diggs was distributing drugs in the video. The WR's team has not issued a statement.