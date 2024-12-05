Menu Explore
NFL tweaks its drug policy, increasing levels for a positive THC test

AP |
Dec 05, 2024 08:43 AM IST

The NFL and the league’s players’ union agreed to modify their substance abuse policy, increasing the THC level for a positive test, according to a memo that was sent to agents and players on Wednesday.

HT Image
HT Image

The positive THC level was increased from 150 ng/ml to 350 ng/ml, per the memo, which was obtained by The Associated Press.

Tetrahydrocannabinol is the substance that’s primarily responsible for the effects of marijuana on a person’s mental state.

Teams will only be informed of the penalty and that the violation was caused by a positive test and/or a missed test. They will no longer be notified of the substance which caused the positive.

The medical director may test players in the program for fentanyl if clinically indicated. There will be no discipline for a positive test. However, failing to comply with a mandatory meeting regarding fentanyl will result in a $15,000 fine.

Fines have been reduced for positive tests. A fine for a second missed test changed from a one-game fine to $45,000. The number of missed tests will be reset to zero if a period of time goes by without any additional missed tests.

All players who currently have discipline pending for missed tests will have those missed tests excused. They will be considered as having no missed tests.

Also, the language regarding improper use of prescription drugs has been clarified.

Players will be fined $15,000 for recording and posting the collection process on social media.

The league and the NFLPA also tweaked the performance-enhancing substances policy.

The testing window from the time of notification to the time of test has been extended. Suspended players under some circumstances will be reinstated after a suspension — and therefore get paid — even if they still test positive.

/hub/nfl

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes
