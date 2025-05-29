Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Stefon Diggs took tusi, cocaine in viral boat video? Mike Vrabel addresses controversy

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
May 29, 2025 02:02 AM IST

Star New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs was spotted partying on a boat with unidentified women

Star New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs was spotted partying on a boat with unidentified women. Videos of the 31-year-old show him passing a bag of a ‘pink substance’ to the women, and now NFL fans are speculating if it was ‘pink cocaine’ or the recreational drug ‘tusi’.

Stefon Diggs has landed in controversy after a video of him on a boat went viral(AP)
Stefon Diggs has landed in controversy after a video of him on a boat went viral(AP)

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel addressed the controversy on Wednesday. “Any conversations that I’ve had with Stefon will remain between him, I and the club,” Vrabel said before an optional practice. Diggs did not attend the practice.

“It’s something that we’re aware of. Obviously, we want to make great decisions on and off the field. … The message will be the same for all our players, that we’re trying to make great decisions," the head coach added.

NFL officials are yet to confirm if Diggs was distributing drugs in the video. The WR's team has not issued a statement.

Tusi, cocaine speculations

Meanwhile, several fans speculated that Stefon Diggs was distributing tusi, a recreational drug.

“Stefon Diggs made them junkies beg for the tusi then pulled it out like how the cops show their badge on Law and Order LMAO,” one person said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“I did not have Stefon Diggs being a tusi fiend on my 2025 bingo card,” another one added.

“not stefon diggs whipping out a bag of tusi 😭,” a third fan tweeted. They also attached a video from the boat.

What is tusi?

Tusi, or ‘pink cocaine’, is a recreational drug, typically a pink-dyed powder. It’s a mix of ketamine, MDMA, and sometimes caffeine or methamphetamine, but rarely contains cocaine or 2C-B.

Stefon Diggs, a two-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowl selection, is third in receptions (857) since his debut in 2015. From 2018-23, he posted six consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

Diggs had 107 receptions for 1,183 yards and eight touchdowns for the Buffalo Bills in 2023. He was traded to the Texans last offseason and got off to a fast start with 47 receptions for 496 yards and three touchdowns in eight games before being injured.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics.
News / World News / US News / Stefon Diggs took tusi, cocaine in viral boat video? Mike Vrabel addresses controversy
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On