Stefon Diggs took tusi, cocaine in viral boat video? Mike Vrabel addresses controversy

Star New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs was spotted partying on a boat with unidentified women. Videos of the 31-year-old show him passing a bag of a ‘pink substance’ to the women, and now NFL fans are speculating if it was ‘pink cocaine’ or the recreational drug ‘tusi’. Stefon Diggs has landed in controversy after a video of him on a boat went viral(AP)

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel addressed the controversy on Wednesday. “Any conversations that I’ve had with Stefon will remain between him, I and the club,” Vrabel said before an optional practice. Diggs did not attend the practice.

“It’s something that we’re aware of. Obviously, we want to make great decisions on and off the field. … The message will be the same for all our players, that we’re trying to make great decisions," the head coach added.

NFL officials are yet to confirm if Diggs was distributing drugs in the video. The WR's team has not issued a statement.

Tusi, cocaine speculations

Meanwhile, several fans speculated that Stefon Diggs was distributing tusi, a recreational drug.

“Stefon Diggs made them junkies beg for the tusi then pulled it out like how the cops show their badge on Law and Order LMAO,” one person said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“I did not have Stefon Diggs being a tusi fiend on my 2025 bingo card,” another one added.

“not stefon diggs whipping out a bag of tusi 😭,” a third fan tweeted. They also attached a video from the boat.

What is tusi?

Tusi, or ‘pink cocaine’, is a recreational drug, typically a pink-dyed powder. It’s a mix of ketamine, MDMA, and sometimes caffeine or methamphetamine, but rarely contains cocaine or 2C-B.

Stefon Diggs, a two-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowl selection, is third in receptions (857) since his debut in 2015. From 2018-23, he posted six consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

Diggs had 107 receptions for 1,183 yards and eight touchdowns for the Buffalo Bills in 2023. He was traded to the Texans last offseason and got off to a fast start with 47 receptions for 496 yards and three touchdowns in eight games before being injured.