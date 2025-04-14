'Am I a f**king doormat': Khloe Kardashian blasts exes Tristan Thompson, Lamar Odom in heated debate with Kendall Jenner

Khloe Kardashian is drawing a line when it comes to how she is being perceived in relation to her exes Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson. While 'forgive and forget' may be a motto that applies to may a situation, Khloe just isn't having it in relation to her sagas with Tristan and Lamar. And what she actually feels about the situation at hand came up during a conversation aired on the latest season of The Kardashians. Khloe Kardashian with Tristan Thompson; Her with Lamar Odom

Kendall, in a well-meaning way of course, can be seen urging Khloe to get herself to forgive the men in her life that have wronged her, even if she can't get past the facts of the respective situations. She said, "I'm never going to take away from you the trauma that you were put through, by not only him (Lamar Odom) but then in the end Tristan. So I can't even imagine how you might feel about all these situations. I would almost say that you have to find it within you to forgive, you don't have to forget".

It was at this point during the level-headed conversation that Khloe can be seen blowing her top, albeit in the most Kardashian-coded way — not too loud, but firm and sharp. She asserted, "I get offended, whether it be Tristan or Lamar, where these people do these outrageous things and then they see me again and they're like, act as if nothing happened. So what does it say on my forehead? F**king doormat? And it probably does to these people because I have been in so many different ways. But then that gets taken advantage of. All you guys, f**k every single person around me. Cause everyone loves to say how great I am after, but why don't you think that before? But it's really insulting, to me".

For context, Khloe and former basketball player Lamar Odom began dating in 2009, getting married just a month into knowing one another. The relationship continued till 2016 but stood constantly plagued by Lamar's personal ordeals and repeated dabbles with infidelity. 2016 also marked the year when Khloe commenced her very public and even-more raucous relationship with Tristan Thomspon. They both welcomed their daughter True and son Tatum whom they continue to co-parent despite the relationship having given way in 2022, also due to persisting cheating scandals on Tristan's part.

Do you think Khloe's perspective is right?