Netizens praise Kylian Mbappe's performance which helped Real Madrid beat Aletico in Champions League

Real Madrid’s star forward, Kylian Mbappé, stole the spotlight in a dramatic UEFA Champions League Round of 16 encounter against city rivals Atletico Madrid. His stellar performance, both in regular time and the crucial penalty shootout, earned widespread praise from fans across social media as the Galacticos advanced to the quarter-finals. Kylian Mbappe played a starring role in Real Madri's win over Atletico Madrid in Champions League

The match took a controversial turn during the penalty shootout when Atletico’s Julian Alvarez saw his goal disallowed due to a double touch. The Argentine striker slipped while taking his spot-kick, unintentionally hitting the ball twice. While the referee initially awarded the goal, a lengthy VAR review reversed the decision—thanks in part to Mbappé’s sharp observation. The French forward was among the first to point out the double touch, a moment that didn’t go unnoticed by eagle-eyed netizens, who hailed his awareness and sportsmanship.

However, it wasn’t just this moment that had fans singing Mbappé’s praises. Earlier in the game, his relentless attacking play led to a crucial penalty in the first half after he was brought down by Clement Lenglet inside the box. Though Vinicius Jr. missed the resulting spot-kick, Mbappé’s determination and ability to break through Atletico’s defense earned him further plaudits.

As the game extended to penalties, Mbappé once again proved his mettle. The Frenchman confidently stepped up to take Real Madrid’s first penalty and converted it with ease. With Alvarez’s miss shifting momentum in Madrid’s favor, Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham, and Mbappé all found the net, while Atletico’s Marcos Llorente failed to do the same. Finally, Antonio Rüdiger sealed the 4-2 victory with a powerful strike past Jan Oblak, securing Real Madrid’s place in the quarter-finals.

As the dust settles on this dramatic derby, one thing is certain—Mbappé’s leadership and sharp instincts continue to make a decisive impact for Real Madrid, and fans can’t wait to see what he delivers in the next stage of the competition.