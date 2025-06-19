Kylian Mbappé hospitalized after being diagnosed with gastroenteritis: What does this mean for FIFA Club World Cup 2025?

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé has been hospitalized with acute gastroenteritis, the club announced on Thursday. According to a report, his hospitalization has cast serious doubt over his participation in the remainder of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. Mbappé, who missed Madrid’s opening 1-1 draw against Al-Hilal at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on June 18, had been experiencing fever and gastrointestinal symptoms since Tuesday. According to the report, a club source revealed that the World Cup winner was immediately separated from the rest of the team and taken to the hospital on Wednesday for testing and treatment, as per The Guardian. Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé has been hospitalized with acute gastroenteritis, causing uncertainty over his FIFA Club World Cup 2025 participation. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)(AP)

Real Madrid issues statement on Kylian Mbappé’s hospitalization

The club issued an official statement where they shared Kylian Mbappé was suffering from acute gastroenteritis and was admitted to a hospital “in order to undergo a series of tests and follow the appropriate course of treatment”.

The club, however, has not specified how long the forward is expected to stay away. A club source told the Guardian that Mbappé has been ruled out of the group stage, which includes upcoming matches against Pachuca on Sunday and RB Salzburg next Friday.

The illness, commonly referred to as the stomach flu, typically involves symptoms like vomiting, diarrhea, and fever. It can significantly impact physical performance.

Fans disappointed at Mbappé’s absence

Mbappé’s absence is a blow for the first edition of the revamped Club World Cup. FIFA president Gianni Infantino is aiming for this tournament to be as popular as the Champions League and Premier League.

Over 62,000 fans showed up for Wednesday's match, hoping to catch Mbappé play. Instead, they ended up watching Madrid draw with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal, which was a letdown, the ET report added.

Reportedly, the hospitalization is bad timing for Mbappé, especially since he just dealt with a broken nose during the European Championship last year and had to play with a mask on.

FAQs

What illness is Kylian Mbappé suffering from?

He has been diagnosed with acute gastroenteritis, a stomach infection that causes vomiting, diarrhea, and fever.

Is Mbappé playing in the Club World Cup?

He missed the opening match and has reportedly been ruled out of the group stage. His availability for later matches is still unclear.

When did Mbappé fall ill?

He began experiencing symptoms on Tuesday and was hospitalized on Wednesday.

Will Mbappé play against Pachuca or RB Salzburg?

As of now, he is not expected to feature in either game, though his condition is being monitored.