FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Venue, teams, match schedule and more

The FIFA Club World Cup is underway in the United States, providing some much-needed entertainment for fans in the 2026 FIFA World Cup build-up. On Saturday, Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami were held off by Egypt's Al Ahly in a goalless draw in Florida. Palmeiras and Porto are set to clash at the MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, on June 15 at 6 pm Eastern Time, as per the official tournament schedule. The FIFA Club World Cup is a chance for some of the most prestigious clubs in the world to compete in a World Cup-style format. The FIFA Club World Cup is currently hosted in the US, showcasing top clubs. (Photo by Dylan Buell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: MetLife Stadium takes center stage

As per CBS, the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey will host the maximum number of games in the Club World Cup. Nine fixtures will take place at the venue, including semifinals and finals in July. The MetLife Stadium will also host the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. Tickets for the match have not gone on sale yet.

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match schedule

Group A: Palmeiras vs. Porto - Sunday, June 15 - 6 pm

Group F: Fluminense vs. Borussia Dortmund - Tuesday, June 17 - noon

Group A: Palmeiras vs.. Al Ahly - Thursday, June 19 - noon

Group F: Fluminense vs. Ulsan - Saturday, June 21 - 6 pm

Group A: Porto vs. Al Ahly - Monday, June 23 - 9 pm

Knockout stage - Saturday, July 5 - 5 pm

Semifinal - Tuesday, July 8 - 3 pm

Semifinal - Wednesday, July 9 - 3 pm

Championship - Sunday, July 13 - 3 pm

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Which teams are participating?

There are eight groups in total. Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City and Real Madrid are some of the teams participating. Here are the full groupings:

Group A: Palmeiras, FC Porto, Inter Miami and Al Ahly

Group B: Atlético Madrid, Botafogo, Paris Saint-Germain, and Seattle Sounders

Group C: Boca Juniors, Bayern Munich, Auckland City and Benfica

Group D: ES Tunis, Chelsea, Flamengo, and Los Angeles FC

Group E: River Plate, Urawa Red Diamonds, Monterrey and Inter Milan

Group F: Ulsan HD FC, Fluminense, Borussia Dortmund and Mamelodi Sundowns

Group G: Manchester City, Wydad, Al Ain and Juventus

Group H: Real Madrid, Al-Hilal, Pachuca and FC Salzburg

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Are Messi and Ronaldo playing?

Messi’s Inter Miami have qualified for the tournament and are placed in Group A. As for Cristiano Ronaldo, his team, Al Nassr, did not make the cut for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

FAQs

Where will the World Cup 2026 final be held?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final will take place at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is hosting the World Cup in 2026?

The US, Mexico and Canada are hosting the FIFA World Cup in 2026.

Where are the 2026 and 2030 World Cups?

The 2026 World Cup will be held in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Portugal, Spain, and Morocco will co-host the 2030 World Cup, with three one-off games in Paraguay, Argentina,and Uruguay.