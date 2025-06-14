FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Here's all you need to know about schedule, teams, format

The much-awaited FIFA Club World Cup 2025 kickstarts on Saturday, June 14, with Argentina star Lionel Messi's Inter Miami set to play the tournament opener against Egyptian club Al Ahly at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida. New Zealand's football team celebrates qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.(AFP)

Taking place from June 14 to July 13 across various venues in the United States, the tournament sees 32 teams pitted against each other in a World Cup-style expanded format. In total, 63 matches will be played in the 2025 edition.

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: What to expect?

For nearly a month, the tournament will feature several big names in soccer live in action. These include players from 12 European giants, such as Spain's Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid, Italy's Inter Milan and Juventus, the UK's Manchester City and Chelsea, Champions League 2025 winner Paris Saint-Germain (France) and Bayern Munich from Germany.

Besides this, there will be 10 teams from the Americas, like Messi's Inter Miami, Boca Juniors, Flamengo, River Plate, Palmeiras, Botafogo and Pachuca. Also, in action will be four teams, each from Asia and Africa, and a single team from Oceania.

The event will be full of firsts, featuring several of the fresh signings, such as Dean Huijsen of Bournemouth and Real Madrid’s Trent Alexander-Arnold.

All the 63 matches will be streamed live for free on DAZN.com.

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Prize money

In its financial report in April, FIFA stated that the tournament can generate up to $21.1 billion for the global GDP, with $9.6 billion coming for the US alone. It will distribute an astonishing $1 billion in total prize money, with the winner all set to take home up to $125 million.

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Format and groups

The 32 participating clubs have been divided into eight groups, with each of them consisting of four teams. The top two teams from each group will later qualify for the knockout stages that start with the round of 16, followed by quarterfinals, semifinals and final.

Here's the list of all eight groups:

Group A: Palmeiras, FC Porto, Al Ahly and Inter Miami

Group B: Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, Botafogo and Seattle Sounders

Group C: Bayern Munich, Auckland City, Boca Juniors and Benfica

Group D: Flamengo, ES Tunis, Chelsea and Los Angeles FC

Group E: River Plate, Urawa Red Diamonds, Monterrey and Inter Milan

Group F: Fluminense, Borussia Dortmund, Ulsan HD FC and Mamelodi Sundowns

Group G: Manchester City, Wydad, Al Ain and Juventus

Group H: Real Madrid, Al-Hilal, Pachuca and FC Salzburg

Schedule for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025:

Group Stage: June 14-26

Round of 16: June 28 to July 1

Quarterfinals: July 4-5

Semifinals: July 8-9

Final: July 13

FAQs

1. Where can I buy tickets for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025?

Tickets for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup are available through FIFA’s official website and select authorised ticketing partners. Early access and exclusive bundles may also be offered through affiliated clubs.

2. Which teams are playing in the 2025 Club World Cup?

The expanded tournament features 32 clubs from across the globe, including continental champions and top-ranking sides from Europe, South America, Asia, Africa, North America, and Oceania.

3. Who has won the most Club World Cup titles?

Real Madrid holds the record with five Club World Cup titles, followed by Barcelona with three. The full winners list is available on FIFA’s website.

4. Which cities are hosting the 2025 Club World Cup?

The 2025 edition is hosted by the United States, with matches spread across major cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Dallas, Miami, and Seattle.