Real Madrid's Gonzalo Garcia scores goal in FIFA Club World Cup debut vs Al-Hilal - Watch

Gonzalo Garcia made a sensational debut for Real Madrid in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. The 21-year-old scored a goal in his very first game against Al-Hilal. As per USA Today, García was starting in place of Kylian Mbappe. The French star was unavailable for the game due to fever. The Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, United States, was witness to Garcia's exceptional talent as the striker scored the first goal of the game, and the first one for Real Madrid in the tournament. The official X handle of the Spanish football club celebrated the moment by dropping a special post for Gonzalo García.

Gonzalo García’s debut

Gonzalo García’s inclusion in the game signals Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso’s growing belief in his capabilities. Garcia has enjoyed a great season with Real Madrid Castilla, scoring 25 goals in 36 appearances, as per Transfermarkt.

Coming to the game, Real Madrid and Al-Hilal were both goalless in the first 30 minutes of the game. In the 34th minute, Rodrygo managed to seize possession of the ball from the Saudi club and sent it across the box to Garcia. The 21-year-old clipped the ball past the goalkeeper with ease, Al-Jazeera reported. With his strike, Garcia has also scored the first goal in the Xabi Alonso era.

In the 41st minute, Reuben Neves equalised the score, leaving both teams 1-1.

Who is Gonzalo Garcia?

Born in 2004, Gonzalo Garcia Torres is a product of Real Madrid's youth system. He joined La Fábrica in 2014 after playing at local clubs SEK and Jarama Race. As per mykhel.com, Garcia played for Mallorca in 2018-19 before returning to Madrid, where he emerged as a prominent name in the 2022-23 season. The center-forward scored 35 goals for Castilla's under-19 side, helping his side secure a domestic treble. His performances earned him a full promotion to Castilla in January 2022.

He earned sporadic senior call-ups in the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons, culminating in his FIFA Club World Cup debut on June 18.

Interestingly, the game is also the debut of Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso as well as Al-Hilal chief Simone Inzaghi, as per USA Today.

FAQs

Who is Gonzalo Garcia?

He is a Spanish center-forward who made his debut for Real Madrid in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

Why is Kylian Mbappe not playing?

The French footballer is missing out due to fever.

What happened in the last World Cup Final between Real Madrid and Al-Hilal?

Real Madrid beat Al-Hilal 5-3.