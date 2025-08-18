Is Taylor Swift headlining Super Bowl LX? Singer's 'sourdough clues' fuel rumors

Taylor Swift has a new album, a new set of Easter eggs, and according to her fans, a new stage waiting for her: the Super Bowl LX halftime show in 2026. The 14-time Grammy winner announced The Life of a Showgirl, her 12th studio album, during a two-hour interview on the New Heights podcast, hosted by her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, and his brother Jason. Swift also revealed her new ‘obsession’ with sourdough baking, telling the Kelces she thinks about it 60 per cent of the time. Taylor Swift's appearance at the New Heights podcast has sparked rumors about a possible Super Bowl performance in 2026.(REUTERS)

For Swifties, as her fandom is called, it was not just idle chatter. They think it is a coded hint.

Also read: Taylor Swift announces ‘brand new album’ The Life of a Showgirl on Travis Kelce's podcast and the internet is on fire

Easter eggs: Bread, numbers and football

Fans are trained to decode Swift’s subtle hints, and this time they have connected the dots between sourdough, football, and the Super Bowl, reported The Rolling Stone.

The viewers pointed out that the San Francisco 49ers mascot, Sourdough Sam, shared a name with Swift’s new baking passion. Moreover, the 49ers’ home field, Levi’s Stadium, will host the Super Bowl 2026.

Her fandom, according to another People report, linked Swift’s claim that sourdough takes up 60 per cent of her time with the fact that next year is Super Bowl LX’s 60th edition.

The People report added that during the podcast, Swift mentioned ’47 seconds’ which her fans think has links to her 47th Eras Tour stop at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. Moreover, followers think that Swift was alluding to something much bigger when she said that her sourdough obsession has become a “huge factor”.

The official account of MLB also leaned into the speculation on X (formerly Twitter).

How fans reacted to speculation

Several followers expressed their excitement at a potential Super Bowl halftime performance by Swift. Take a look at some of the tweets.

Also read: Taylor Swift new album: Full list of all tracks in The Life Of A Showgirl - feat Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift and the NFL: A growing connection

This would not be Taylor Swift’s first brush with the NFL. According to Rolling Stone, in 2022, Swift premiered her Midnights teaser during Thursday Night Football, and her relationship with Travis Kelce has turned into a regular feature of NFL broadcasts. Viewership spikes and viral social media clips followed her appearances at Chiefs games.

Additionally, the Blank Space singer's longstanding history with sponsorships has given her access to Super Bowl organizers. For instance, after Pepsi ended its Super Bowl halftime show partnership in 2021, Apple Music stepped in, which cleared a path for Swift, who was previously tied to Diet Coke.

Why 2026 could be the moment

The Rolling Stone report added that Swift has never played the Super Bowl halftime show, a rarity for an artist of her stature. Now, fans think all the timing lines up since she has full ownership of her music catalog since reclaiming her masters in 2025.

Swift is entering a new artistic era with The Life of a Showgirl, which is due October 3, and she is now linked to Levi’s Stadium, both through her tour and her lyrics Dancin’ in your Levis.

Even Levi’s itself, according to the report, leaned into the speculation, posting a TikTok with a sparkly logo swap captioned: “Subtle swap for the big day.”

What’s confirmed: The new album

Amid Super Bowl rumors, Swifties are counting on getting some new music. The Life of a Showgirl has 12 tracks, alternate covers, and a collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter.

"It meant the world to me to have this creative experience," said Swift. "And I know the pressure I’m putting on this record, but that’s how much I love it."

FAQs

Is Taylor Swift confirmed for the Super Bowl halftime show?

No. The NFL has not announced the performer for Super Bowl LX. Fans are speculating based on Easter eggs.

Why do fans think sourdough means Super Bowl?

The San Francisco 49ers’ mascot is Sourdough Sam, and the Super Bowl will be held at Levi’s Stadium, their home turf.

What is Super Bowl LX?

It’s the 60th Super Bowl, scheduled for February 2026 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

When is Taylor Swift’s new album coming out?

The Life of a Showgirl drops October 3, 2025.

Who else has performed at recent Super Bowls?

Past performers include Kendrick Lamar (2025), Usher (2024), and Rihanna (2023).