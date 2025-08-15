Sabrina Carpenter surprises fans with secret ‘playdate’ ahead of Man's Best Friend album release | See Pics

Fifteen days are left till Sabrina Carpenter's Man's Best Friend comes out and blesses the world, but some super lucky fans have already started getting a taste! The pop princess gave the opportunity of a lifetime to 26 fans from LA, when she turned them into VIPs and invited them for a secret album-listen playdate. She seems to be following in the footsteps of industry big sister Taylor Swift, who is famous for hosting secret sessions with fans ahead of album releases. Sabrina Carpenter hosted a private listening party for her new album ahead of its release.(x/@SabrinaAnnLynn)

Sabrina tweeted, “Last night was the first playdate for Man’s Best Friend! I asked 26 of my beautiful LA fans to meet at a private location and then get on a bus to come meet me at the studio where i got to play the whole album for them.”

The catch? No phones allowed!

The fans were asked to assemble at a secret location and then whisked away on a bus to watch Carpenter give them a preview of her new album. One important detail however, was that all devices were confiscated, to maintain privacy and avoid pre-release leaks.

Sabrina highlighted the most important aspect of her private listening party - presence and respect. The fans were asked to give away their phones to minimize distractions, allowing for an immersive experience for both the listeners and the performer.

“Genuinely one of my favorite nights”

Sabrina shared how the evening unfolded: “they were gracious enough to let me take their phones so they were totally present and respectful and amazing and it was genuinely one of my favorite nights in such a long time!”

The pop icon known for her flirty lyrics and steamy, over-the-top choreography, seems to have had a ball playing for an audience of 26 fans - and if she says it was one of her favorite nights in a while, one can only imagine the excitement and electricity among the crowd. The surprise gathering was not just a listening session - it highlights the bond Sabrina has forged with her fans, allowing them exclusive glimpses of pure pop extravaganza!

Also Read | Taylor Swift new album: Full list of all tracks in The Life Of A Showgirl - feat Sabrina Carpenter

A new era full of excitement

Man's Best Friend drops in 15 days, and this era seems to be the most exhilarating one yet - Sabrina confessed in her tweet, “The excitement i get to play this album top to bottom is really like no other record I’ve made.” Internet buzz is at an all time high, with the album's lead single “Manchild” charting at No. 1 in the US, UK, and Ireland, ahead of the album release. Fans can't wait to experience Sabrina's infectious energy and humorous storytelling that she pours into her work, heading towards her best chapter yet!