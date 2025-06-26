Sabrina Carpenter unveils new cover for Man’s Best Friend: ‘Approved by God’

Sabrina Carpenter has finally responded to the controversy surrounding her next album, Man’s Best Friend, and its cover in her own subtle way. The pop icon has now dropped a new cover on Instagram and said that it has been approved by “god” himself. In the black and white poster, Sabrina can be seen in a sleeveless gown, clutching onto the arm of a man, who is looking away from the camera. In the background, we can spot a few other men, dressed in formals. Sabrina Carpenter unveiled an alternative cover for Man's Best Friend(Getty Images via AFP)

The Grammy-winning singer’s caption read, “I signed some copies of Man’s Best Friend for you guys & here is a new alternate cover approved by God available now on my website.”

What was the controversy?

A few weeks ago, Sabrina Carpenter announced Man’s Best Friend. At that time, the star also revealed a cover art featuring her on her knees in a black little dress. In front of her was a man clutching her hair. The cover stirred a debate online, with many labeling it inappropriate.

Sabrina Carpenter’s 7th Album: Man’s Best Friend

Man’s Best Friend marks Sabrina Carpenter’s seventh studio album. She has earlier released Eyes Wide Open, Evolution, Singular: Act I, Singular: Act II, Emails I Can’t Send and Short n’ Sweet.

Busy Tour Schedule Ahead

Sabrina Carpenter will perform at London’s iconic Hyde Park on July 5 and 6. Then, the star will impress her fans at Lollapalooza on August 3.

In October, she will perform at both weekends of Austin City Limits (October 4 and 11). Later in the year, Sabrina will begin another part of her Short n’ Sweet tour in North America. This includes three concerts each at Madison Square Garden in New York and Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

ALSO READ: Offset reveals Sabrina Carpenter as his celebrity crush: ‘Great taste in her…’

FAQs

1. Why was Sabrina Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend album cover controversial?

The original cover showed her kneeling while a man held her hair.

2. What does “approved by God” mean in Sabrina’s new album cover post?

It is a tongue-in-cheek response from Sabrina, showing she stands by her creative choices.

3. How many albums has Sabrina Carpenter released so far?

Man’s Best Friend marks Sabrina Carpenter’s seventh studio album. She has earlier released Eyes Wide Open, Evolution, Singular: Act I, Singular: Act II, Emails I Can’t Send and Short n’ Sweet.