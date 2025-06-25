As the 18th Lok Sabha completes its first year, Hindustan Times takes a look at the report card of Members of Parliament from Punjab, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh. MP report card:Opposition MPs must get more time during key debates, says MP Channi

How would you describe your first-year experience ?

Being a first-timer in the Lok Sabha, it has been an enriching experience for me as I managed to represent not only my constituency but also raised the issues concerning Punjab. I got a chance to get insights and gather knowledge on other key issues pertaining to the country. It’s a very different experience than representing the constituency in the assembly.

What was the high point of the year for you personally and your party in the House?

It’s a matter of pride for me that I have been nominated as chairperson of the standing committee on agriculture, animal husbandry and food processing. I was also among 17 MPs to be honoured with the prestigious Sansad Ratna Award- 2025 for my contributions to parliamentary work, including participation in debates, raising questions and involvement in legislative activities.

Are you satisfied with the number of sittings of the Lok Sabha?

The working days during the sessions in the past one year remained satisfactory but more sittings should be added in the years to come so that every MP gets ample time to raise the issues concerning their respective constituencies. Moreover, I feel more time should be given to the opposition during debates and discussions. Also, there should be more transparency and accountability among the treasury benches in answering questions raised by Opposition MPs.

What is the most effective way to raise issues of public importance in the House?

Clarity is the key here. An MP gets a very limited time to voice their (constituency’s) issues, therefore it is imperative that the parliamentarians participating in the debates or raising questions must be equipped with knowledge and facts.

What constituency-specific issues were raised by you and what are you plans ahead?

I have taken up the problems faced by the leather industry which is on the verge of extinction due to the poor industrial policy. Also, I have pushed for more funds for Jalandhar under the smart city project. Under Members of Parliament Local Area Development scheme, more than 70 developmental projects, estimating ₹2.20 crore, have been recommended and the funds for the same will be released at the earliest.

