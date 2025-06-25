Offset reveals Sabrina Carpenter as his celebrity crush: ‘Great taste in her…’

Offset is making headlines for revealing Sabrina Carpenter as his celebrity crush during the premiere of Interview With A Magician, a new series by Complex. In the episode featuring internet magician Anna DeGuzman, Offset is seen playing along with the magician’s mind-reading tricks. Offset reveals his celebrity crush is Sabrina Carpenter(Getty Images)

When asked about his celeb crush, he initially dodged the question but hinted that she had “great taste in her total artistry.” Eventually, a crumpled piece of paper was pulled out with Carpenter’s name on it, leaving Offset visibly surprised by the reveal.

Offset stays silent on Cardi B's new album

Offset’s magician confession comes just one day after Cardi B officially announced her long-awaited album, Am I The Drama?, which Offset had previously supported during their relationship.

Despite the major announcement, Offset has made no public comment about the album drop. The silence did not go unnoticed, especially in light of their breakup and his recent public pivot in attention.

Sources close to the rapper told multiple media outlets earlier this year that he had been encouraging Cardi B to complete and release the project. Still, as of now, Offset appears to be focusing on his own path — and possibly, his new celebrity muse.

Fans react to Offset’s magician moment

Offset’s reaction during the magician’s reveal drew a flurry of attention on social media. The rapper, known for his cool demeanour, looked genuinely taken aback when Carpenter’s name came up.

The short clip quickly made the rounds online, with fans posting their reactions to the unexpected celebrity crush. Some even speculated whether Offset might shoot his shot — either romantically or musically.

For now, though, Offset is keeping quiet on all fronts besides his magician-assisted revelation. Whether this leads to a Sabrina Carpenter feature or just remains a viral moment is something fans will have to wait and see.

ALSO READ: Sabrina Carpenter slams people who 'complain' she only sings about sex: ‘Those are the songs you made popular’

FAQs:

1. Who is Offset’s celebrity crush?

Offset revealed Sabrina Carpenter as his celebrity crush during a Complex interview.

2. Did Offset respond to Cardi B’s new album announcement?

No, Offset has not made any public comment on Cardi B’s album Am I The Drama?

3. Are Offset and Sabrina Carpenter working together?

There’s no confirmed collaboration, but both are labelmates, so a musical link-up is possible.

4. What show did Offset appear on?

Offset appeared on Complex’s Interview With A Magician, hosted by Anna DeGuzman.