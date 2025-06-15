Cardi B and Stefon Diggs have been winning hearts with their newfound romance ever since they made their relationship public at a Knicks game. However, recent videos and fan speculations have raised questions on whether their romance is simply a publicity stunt. Is Cardi B and Stefon Diggs' relationship just PR? Fans speculate (Photo by ELSA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

During an appearance in Washington DC a few days back, the couple was spotted attending the Diggs’ Youth Football Camp together. A video of the two showed them hugging tightly and kissing each other before bidding their goodbyes. In the video, many people seemed to notice that Cardi B looked into the camera before leaning in for another kiss. This observation has led many people to label the relationship as a PR stunt since they believe that the couple is only engaged in PDA when cameras are rolling around.

Netizens react

Fans of Carbi B and Diggs took to social media to share their thoughts and feelings about the matter. While some were unsure of how genuine the interaction was, others found it incredibly touching and sent their love to the pair.

This follows Cardi B's recent live stream on X Spaces where she spoke about the breakdown of her seven-year marriage to Offset and how she allowed herself the time and space to properly fall in love with Diggs. Diggs, however, has not publicly spoken about their relationship as of yet.

Cardi B is currently in the middle of a messy divorce with her ex-husband Offset, with whom she shares three children.

– By Stuti Gupta