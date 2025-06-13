Sabrina Carpenter slams people who 'complain' she only sings about sex: ‘Those are the songs you made popular’

Sabrina Carpenter has reacted to the backlash surrounding her provocative performances and album cover art in a recent interview. The Espresso singer asserted that the criticism often stems from the very content her audience eagerly consumes. (Also read: Sabrina Carpenter bares it all on cover of Rolling Stone magazine; internet goes ‘OMG!’) Sabrina Carpenter responds criticism of her performances, claiming that shaming female artists is a long-standing issue.(Getty Images via AFP)

‘Those are the songs that you’ve made popular’

In the interview with Rolling Stone, the singer talks about her experiences navigating public scrutiny as a female artist in the spotlight. Sabrina's latest album, Man's Best Friend, features a cover image that has sparked controversy. The artwork depicts her in a dog-like pose, next to a person who is grabbing her by the hair. This has led some critics to accuse her of pandering to the male gaze.

However, Sabrina defended her choices, highlighting the irony that the same audience criticising her is also fueling the popularity of her sexually explicit content.

“It’s always so funny to me when people complain. They’re like, ‘All she does is sing about this.’ But those are the songs that you’ve made popular. Clearly, you love sex. You’re obsessed with it. It’s in my show,” Sabrina told the magazine.

The Short n' Sweet singer emphasised that her performances, including risqué acts during songs like Juno and Bed Chem, are fan favourites that gained traction due to public interest in themes of sex.

Sabrina says female artists face more scrutiny

“There are so many more moments than the Juno positions, but those are the ones you post every night and comment on. I can’t control that. If you come to the show, you’ll also hear the ballads, you’ll hear the more introspective numbers,” she added.

The pop star also mentioned that female artists today face heightened scrutiny, particularly regarding expressions of sexuality. She referenced industry stalwarts like Christina Aguilera and Rihanna, noting that despite their contributions, women still encounter cultural resistance.

Sabrina Carpenter's new album

Sabrina is set to release her seventh studio album, Man’s Best Friend, on August 29, following the success of her 2024 album Short n’ Sweet. The album's lead single, Manchild, was released on June 5. The track is a country-influenced pop song with a disco-synth flavour.