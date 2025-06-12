Sabrina Carpenter bares it all on cover of Rolling Stone magazine; internet goes ‘OMG!’

Singer and actor Sabrina Carpenter has left little to imagination with her latest magazine photoshoot. She stars on the cover of Rolling Stone in nothing but white sheet stockings. Sabrina Carpenter never shies away from shocking the public. (Rolling Stone)

Sabrina bares it all

‘Sabrina Superstar’, reads the title on the cover. She channelled Lady Godiva as she flaunted her long, blonde locks in a sunlit room. A hookah can be seen next to her too.

The cover garnered mixed response on the Internet. “She is bringing real pop star eras back,” read a comment. Another said, “i really don’t get this woman, she hates men and calls them pigs but here she is once again sexualizing herself to sell another album.”

“People really think she’s doing this for male approval, just showing their sexism. Women can embrace their sexuality and be proud of their bodies for their own personal satisfaction, not just to please men,” read a tweet.

Sabrina Carpenter announces new album

The raunchy cover comes just a few hours after she announced her next album, out later this year. The album, titled Man’s Best Friend, is already gaining negative feedback due to the artwork she launched with it. The picture features her in a dog-like pose, next to a person, seemingly a man, who is grabbing her by the hair. People on the internet have been raging against it, calling it demeaning towards women and ‘disgusting’.

Carpenter released the album's lead single, 'Manchild,' which was written by her and frequent collaborators Jack Antonoff and Amy Allen, last week.

As per Variety, the single quickly rose to No. 1 on both the Spotify U.S. and Spotify Global charts after arriving alongside a cinematic music video directed by Vania Heymann and Gal Muggia.

"Man's Best Friend" will be Carpenter's seventh studio album and will be released almost exactly one year after the release of her chart-topping " Short n' Sweet" record, which was released last August.

All three singles off the latter album, Espresso, Please Please Please, and Taste, entered the coveted Billions Club on Spotify.

According to Variety, Short n' Sweet sold 10 million albums globally and earned Carpenter six Grammy nods as a first-time nominee. She has also earned the Best Pop Vocal Album award and Best Pop Solo Performance for Espresso.