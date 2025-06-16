‘A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys’: Star-studded performers and celebrity guests announced

A GRAMMY Salute to The Beach Boys is making a comeback to celebrate one of America’s most legendary bands. The show will be featuring top stars and surprise guests paying tribute to the group’s music and legacy. The special, produced by Tenth Planet Productions and directed by Joel Gallen, originally aired as part of The Beach Boys’ 60th anniversary celebration.(IMDB)

The special first aired in early 2023, with Beach Boys members Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, David Marks, and Bruce Johnston watching from a theater box as today’s music stars performed their classic hits live at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. It was a night full of music, memories, and big celebrity moments.

The show includes performances by well-known artists like Brandi Carlile, John Legend, Charlie Puth, Beck, Norah Jones, Weezer, and many more—each putting their spin on the band’s most beloved songs. Some of the standout tracks in the setlist include:

Performers & songs

The tribute includes live performances of some of The Beach Boys’ most beloved songs:

Andy Grammer – “Darlin’”

Beck – “Sloop John B”

Beck & Jim James – “Good Vibrations”

Brandi Carlile – “In My Room”

Brandi Carlile & John Legend – “God Only Knows”

Charlie Puth – “Wouldn’t It Be Nice”

Fall Out Boy – “Do You Wanna Dance”

Foster the People – “Do It Again”

Hanson – “Barbara Ann”

Norah Jones – “The Warmth of the Sun”

Lady A – “Surfer Girl”

John Legend – “Sail on Sailor”

Little Big Town – “Help Me Rhonda”

Luke Spiller & Taylor Momsen – “Surfin’ USA / Fun Fun Fun”

Michael McDonald & Take 6 – “Don’t Worry Baby”

Mumford & Sons – “I Know There’s an Answer”

My Morning Jacket – “I Get Around”

Pentatonix – “Heroes and Villains”

LeAnn Rimes – “Caroline No”

St. Vincent – “You Still Believe in Me”

Weezer – “California Girls”

Special guests

In addition to the performances, several celebrity guests appear throughout the special, including:

Drew Carey

Tom Hanks

Jimmy Jam

Elton John

Bruce Springsteen

John Stamos

Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy

Fans can catch the encore and stream additional tributes, including The Beach Boys documentary on Disney+ and Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road on Peacock.