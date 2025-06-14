Kylie Minogue cancels four shows of Tension Tour due to illness; apologizes to fans

Singer Kylie Minogue has cancelled four of her upcoming shows due to illness. The Australian pop icon recently performed in the UK as part of her Tension Tour, her first in seven years. In a post on social media, Kylie Minogue said that she was cancelling four upcoming shows in Europe due to laryngitis, which had led to inflammation of her vocal chords. The pop star was supposed to perform next in Berlin. Australian pop star Kylie Minogue during Met Gala.

In a post on X and Instagram, Kylie Minogue wrote that the shows would be rescheduled as soon as possible and advised her fans to hold on to their concert tickets.

Kylie Minogue cancels four shows

The Padam Padamsinger wrote that she had tried to recover quickly for the next concert on Monday but it would still take her some time to recover enough to perform on stage. “I’m so, SO sorry! I have no choice but to postpone the shows in Berlin, Lodz, Kaunas and Tallinn as scheduled,” Kylie added.

Kylie Minogue Tension Tour

The Australian pop singer's ongoing tour follows the success of 2023 track Padam Padam. Following the European leg of her tour, Minogue plans to hold concerts in Mexico and South America.

Kylie Minogue had recently performed for four nights at London’s O2 Arena. According to Billboard, she became the first female performer to join the prestigious ’21 Club’ at the venue after staging 21 or more sold-out shows at the O2. The actor and songwriter first performed at the venue in 2008.

Minogue dropped a post on Instagram to celebrate the momentous occasion, expressing her delight at joining a select group of performers, including Prince.

This was another feat for Minogue, coming on the heels of a star in her honor at the Melbourne Park sporting complex in February. Apart from that, she also starred in the Netflix detective comedy, The Residence, portraying herself. The plot revolves around a murder at the White House that occurs just as Minogue is performing at the venue.

FAQs

Has Kylie Minogue been ill?

Yes, the singer was diagnosed with laryngitis, forcing her to cancel four concerts.

Was Kylie Minogue in The Residence?

Yes, she was part of the Netflix comedy-drama.

Is Kylie Minogue on tour right now?

The 56-year-old singer’s Tension Tour is currently underway.