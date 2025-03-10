King Charles unveils his music playlist featuring Beyonce, Kylie Minogue, Bob Marley and more

King Charles has unveiled his music playlist as part of a collaboration with Apple Music in honour of Commonwealth Day. The monarch opened up on the importance of music in his life and reflected on the emotional value of some of his favourite songs. Britain's King Charles III arrives to attend the annual Commonwealth Day service ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London, on March 10, 2025 . (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)(AFP)

King Charles reveals his music playlist, hails ‘incomparable’ Beyonce and ‘great man’ Bob Marley

The playlist, released Monday, features 17 songs by various artists, including Crazy in Love by Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Could You Be Loved by Bob Marley and the Wailers, The Loco-Motion by Kylie Minogue, Haven’t Met You Yet by Michael Bublé, Upside Down by Diana Ross, and La Vie En Rose by Grace Jones.

In a video message for an Apple Music 1 radio special titled The King’s Music Room, the British monarch said, “Throughout my life, music has meant a great deal to me. I know that is also the case for so many others.”

“It has that remarkable ability to bring happy memories flooding back from the deepest recesses of our memory, to comfort us in times of sadness and to take us to distant places,” King Charles went on.

“But perhaps, above all, it can lift our spirits to such a degree, and all the more so when it brings us together in celebration. In other words, it brings us joy,” the king added.

King Charles hailed Beyonce as “incomparable” and admitted that she is “so exceptional that I could not resist including her music.” He also congratulated the Single Ladies hitmaker on her first Grammy win for Album of the Year.

The king also praised Marley, calling him a “great man.” “I remember when he came to London to perform when I was much younger, and I met him at some event,” King Charles said while recalling his meeting with the late singer.