Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Trudeau meets King Charles, discusses 'Canada’s future' amid Donald Trump's annexation threat

ByHT News Desk
Mar 04, 2025 08:53 AM IST

Trudeau took to X on Tuesday and shared a photo of him with the British monarch, saying they discussed ‘Canada’s sovereign and independent future’.

Outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with King Charles amid Donald Trump’s threat of tariffs and annexation of Canada.

Britain's King Charles III, left, meets Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England, Monday March 3, 2025. AP/PTI(AP03_03_2025_000271B)(AP)
Britain's King Charles III, left, meets Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England, Monday March 3, 2025. AP/PTI(AP03_03_2025_000271B)(AP)

Donald Trump has repeatedly called for Canada to become ‘the 51st US state', a proposition that the US’ northern neighbour has vehemently rejected. King Charles, who also acts as Canada's head of state, is yet to react on the matter.

Trudeau took to X on Tuesday and shared a photo of him with the British monarch.

"I met with His Majesty King Charles III this morning. We spoke about matters of importance to Canadians — including, above all, Canada’s sovereign and independent future," he wrote.

The duo met at the royal residence of King Charles, Sandringham. The specific details regarding the private talks are not yet but the Associated Press reported that there were discussions surrounding Trump’s annexation threat.

Apart from the threat of annexation, the Donald Trump administration has also announced a 25 per cent tariff on Canadian goods, citing drugs coming into the US. Mexico will also be affected by Trump's tariff plans, poised to take effect on Tuesday.

Donald Trump's annexation threat to Canada

In December last year, Donald Trump proposed that Canada become the 51st state of the United States. He even claimed he would drop taxes for Canadians and suggested NHL legend Wayne Gretzky should lead the country.

“I just left Wayne Gretzky, ‘The Great One’ as he is known in Ice Hockey circles, a message. I said, ‘Wayne, why don’t you run for Prime Minister of Canada, soon to be known as the Governor of Canada – You would win easily, you wouldn’t even have to campaign,’” Trump posted on Truth Social at the time.

Since being sworn in as US President on January 20, Donald Trump has reiterated the call a few times, with his close ally and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk also backing the call. The proposal has received backlash across party lines from Canada.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On