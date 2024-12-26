Donald Trump mocks Justin Trudeau by offering Canada to become ‘51st US state’: ‘Your country can't survive without…’

On Wednesday, President-elect Donald Trump took a jab at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau by proposing that Canada become the 51st state of the United States. Donald Trump criticized Justin Trudeau and Canada's trade practices, while dissatisfaction with Trudeau grows among Canadians as the next federal election approaches, with the Conservative Party leading in polls.(AFP File)

Trump claimed he would drop taxes for Canadians and suggested NHL legend Wayne Gretzky should lead the country.

“I just left Wayne Gretzky, ‘The Great One’ as he is known in Ice Hockey circles,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “I said, ‘Wayne, why don’t you run for Prime Minister of Canada, soon to be known as the Governor of Canada – You would win easily, you wouldn’t even have to campaign.’”

ALSO READ| Donald Trump picks new US ambassadors to Portugal, Malta

Trump has repeatedly mocked Trudeau, calling him as Canada’s “governor” and taunting the country with the idea of statehood. He criticized Canada for its trade practices, claiming they exploited the United States.

Although Gretzky, a Brantford, Ontario native and hockey hall-of-famer, has never expressed political ambitions. “He had no interest, but I think the people of Canada should start a DRAFT WAYNE GRETZKY Movement,” Trump wrote. “It would be so much fun to watch!”

Trump repeatedly mocks Trudeau with ‘governor’ nickname

Trump mockingly wished Trudeau a “Merry Christmas,” reiterating the nickname “governor” in yet another post. “Their Taxes would be cut by more than 60%,” Trump claimed.

“Canadian businesses also would immediately double in size, and they would be militarily protected like no other Country anywhere in the World.”

Last month, Trudeau met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago to discuss trade tensions, including Trump’s proposed 25% tariff on Canadian imports. Reports claimed Trudeau warned that such a tariff would devastate Canada’s economy. Trump reportedly responded, “So your country can’t survive unless it’s ripping off the US to the tune of $100 billion?”

ALSO READ| Trump takes a swipe at Barack Obama on Christmas Day as he shares holiday cheer

Trudeau, Canada’s prime minister since 2015, is facing growing dissatisfaction from Canadians over high living costs and a worsening housing crisis. Calls for his resignation, even from within his Liberal Party, are increasing as the next federal election approaches, likely by October 2025.