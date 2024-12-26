Trump takes a swipe at Barack Obama on Christmas Day as he shares holiday cheer

Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Christmas Day with a series of posts, starting with a simple festive message: "MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL!" However, his holiday cheer quickly turned into a flurry of activity, as he posted 34 times in just one hour. Among the posts was a meme that appeared to take a dig at former President Barack Obama, adding a provocative twist to his Christmas Day messaging. Trump's Christmas message was festive this year, but he posted 34 times, including a meme mocking Obama.(AP File Photo)

Trump jabs at Obama in Christmas wishes

The meme shared by Trump on his social media showed him smirking at Obama during his inauguration in 2017. The caption of the photo read, “When you see the guy who said ‘you’ll never be president’ at your inauguration.” He also shared a fresh photo with his wife Melania Trump dressed in a glittering white dress which was captioned, “Merry Christmas 2024”.

Other posts shared by the President-elect on Christmas Day mostly included headlines of articles which sided with him and his cabinet such as The Wall Street Journal’s op-ed titled, “Kash Patel is right for the FBI” and Daily Signa;’s article titled ““All we are saying is: Give Pete a chance”

He posted various articles which supported Pete Hegseth who is his choice to be selected as the defence secretary.

Melania Trump’s Christmas wish to all

While Trump’s Christmas message to all included a couple’s picture of him with Melania, the incoming First Lady shared a simple one. Her Christmas wish to all included a big golden star with a red background and the picture was captioned, “Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.”

Last year, Trump took a dig at President Joe Biden and Special Counsel Jack Smith during his Christmas message to all. He wrote, “MAY THEY ROT IN HELL. AGAIN, MERRY CHRISTMAS!” This year while he refrained to do so, other MAGA members jumped on the feud wagon.

Donald Trump Jr. joined in on the Christmas Day posts by sharing an AI-generated meme of his father dressed as Father Christmas at the border, with the caption: “He’s making a list, he’s checking it twice, we’re gonna find out who’s getting deported by ICE…”

Meanwhile, GOP Senator Tommy Tuberville faced mockery for claiming that Trump had brought Christmas “back in America.” Tuberville made the comment in a festive post on social media platform X on Christmas Eve, stating, “Thanks to President Trump, Christmas is back in America.” Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also shared a range of messages over the holiday, including a traditional photo in front of a Christmas tree and a call for prayer: “to end abortion in America.”