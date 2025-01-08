'Girl, you're not...': Elon Musk's sassy reply to Justin Trudeau over US-Canada merger post

Tech billionaire and Tesla boss Elon Musk took a dig at outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after the leader rejected the Canada-US merger pitched by US President-elect Donald Trump. Elon Musk, a Donald Trump confidant, has in the past endorsed his idea of Canada merging with the US.(Reuters)

Taking to X, which Musk owns, Trudeau denied the possibility of a merger between the two countries. "There isn’t a snowball’s chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States. Workers and communities in both our countries benefit from being each other’s biggest trading and security partner," he said in his post.

Musk, a Trump confidant, who has in the past endorsed his idea of making Canada the 51st state of the US, hit back at Trudeau. "Girl, you’re not the governor of Canada anymore, so doesn’t matter what you say," he said, replying to his post.

Take a look at the post here: