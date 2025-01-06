Justin Trudeau Resign Live updates: Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre says ‘nothing has changed’
Justin Trudeau Resign Live updates: After weeks of facing discontent as the Liberal Party leader, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has announced that he will be stepping down from the top post. in an address, he said that he will be staying on till the party finds his successor, who will also lead it in the next parliamentary elections in the country. Many names are doing rounds as possible successors to the Prime Minister but nothing is confirmed just yet. The process of selecting his successor will start this week while the parliament has been suspended till March 24....Read More
Justin Trudeau resignation| Key points
- Justin Trudeau announced on Monday that he will resign as the Prime Minister of Canada
- He also announced that he will also step down as the Liberal Party leader as soon as his party can find a successor.
- Trudeau was facing intense opposition for weeks from within the party since his alliance with Jagmeet Singh fell through.
- He was given an ultimatum by some of the MPs late last year that he should resign.
Justin Trudeau resign Live updates: How economists and market strategists are reacting to the news
The Canadian dollar is up about half a US cent, according to reports in the local media.
Thierry Wizman, a financial markets economist, told Globe and Mail that an early election is needed.
“We’ve asserted .... that should Canada move toward an early election in which a Conservative-led government emerges, the CAD could appreciate, and/or USD/CAD might peak earlier than otherwise. This is based on the view that certain outcomes will likely improve for Canada under a Conservative-led government, and even in anticipation of a Conservative-led government,” he said.
Justin Trudeau resign Live updates: US President-elect Donald Trump reacts, suggests again for Canada to become a part of the US
US President-elect Donald Trump has reacted to Justin Trudeau’s announcement by suggesting again that Canada should become the US’s “51st state”.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed Trudeau resigned because Canada relies on subsidies from the US to stay afloat.
"If Canada merged with the U.S., there would be no Tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be TOTALLY SECURE from the threat of the Russian and Chinese Ships that are constantly surrounding them. Together, what a great Nation it would be," the post from Trump said.
Justin Trudeau resign Live updates: Process of selecting Trudeau’s successor to start this week
Liberal Party president Sachit Mehra announced that the national board will meet this week to begin the process of selecting a new leader to replace Justin Trudeau. In a statement on X, Mehra expressed that Liberals across Canada are “immensely grateful” to Trudeau for his over a decade of leadership.
Trudeau “rebuilt our Party, making it the most open and inclusive moment in Canadian politics,” Mehra said.
“We thank him for his service to Canada, and we look forward to his continued leadership until a new leader is chosen,” he added.
Justin Trudeau resign Live updates : Who can replace him as PM?
Canadian media have tipped former finance minister Chrystia Freeland as a possible contender to taker over the Liberal Party along with the former Bank of England governor Mark Carney, a Canadian who also previously led the Bank of Canada.
Justin Trudeau resign Live updates : PM expected to reshuffle cabinet today
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce a significant cabinet reshuffle today.
Sources from CBC News and Radio-Canada revealed that Ottawa MP David McGuinty and Toronto MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith are set to join the cabinet. The reshuffle is expected to involve at least 10 members
Justin Trudeau Resign Live updates: Former finance minister Chrystia Freeland ‘wishes’ Trudeau well
Chrystia Freeland, the finance minister who resigned last month and sent discussion about a resignation by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau into overdrive, has thanked him for his years of service and wished him well.
Freeland is a likely candidate for prime minister after being Trudeau’s most powerful minister.
Trudeau in his resignation comments called Freeland “an incredible political partner” and said he had hoped she would continue as his deputy prime minister.
Journalists asked what happened between them and he replied that “I not someone who is in the habit of sharing private conversations.”
Justin Trudeau Resign Live updates: Jagmeet Singh says Trudeau has let down the Canadian people ‘over and over again’
Justin Trudeau Resign Live updates: Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre says 'nothing has changed
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has said that nothing has changed after Trudeau resigned.
“Nothing has changed. Every Liberal MP and Leadership contender supported EVERYTHING Trudeau did for 9 years, and now they want to trick voters by swapping in another Liberal face to keep ripping off Canadians for another 4 years, just like Justin. The only way to fix what Liberals broke is a carbon tax election to elect common sense Conservatives who will bring home Canada's promise,” he wrote on X.
Justin Trudeau Resign Live updates: Canadian Parliament Suspended till March 24
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Parliament will be suspended until March 24 as the process to select a new leader gets underway.
Justin Trudeau Resign Live updates: Elon Musk reacts to Canadian PM's resignation
“2025 is looking good,” Tesla CEO Musk declared on X, as he reshared the post that highlighted major events of the year after Justin Trudeau resigned as Canadian PM.
Justin Trudeau Resign Live updates: Canadian PM says he cannot be the best option going forward
Announcing his resignation, Justin Trudeau said he cannot be the best option for the Canadian people going forward.
“If I’m having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election,” he said in the news conference.