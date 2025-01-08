Joe Rogan makes big statement after Justin Trudeau's resignation as Canada PM, suggests US should let…

Podcaster Joe Rogan, who extended his support to Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race, stated on Tuesday that the US should try to absorb Mexico in addition to Canada. His statement comes a day after Justin Trudeau announced his resignation as the Canadian PM. Joe Rogan on Tuesday shared an image of President-elect Donald Trump's Truth Social post about making Canada the 51st state. The podcaster suggested that the US should “let Mexico in too.”

Rogan hosts one of the most popular podcasts in the globe. His post contributes to the discussion over the US' possible expansion during Trump's second term in office. However, it is still unclear that how serious he was.

This comes as the southern neighbor of the United States has been warned with tariffs due to the new administration's alleged involvement in an immigration crisis that Trump has pledged to address.

The podcaster's post prompted some Canadians to assert that they were proud of their independence and that joining the United States was not a better option, regardless of Trudeau's government's shortcomings.

“Don't think any Canadian wants to be associated with the US,” one person commented on Rogan's post.

“I’m a proud Canadian I’d rather die defending our territory and lands and beliefs before, allowing this great country to be amalgamated under the leadership of bigot leading you southerners. God bless Canada 🇨🇦 ps shove your tarrifs up,” another chimed in.

“Let's unite with the moon and mars too,” a third user quipped.

Here's what Trump has to say about merging Canada with US

Taking to Truth Social on Monday, Trump stated that many Canadians supported the notion of becoming the 51st state, adding that the nation could no longer continue to financially support its neighbor. His post came shortly after Trudeau's resignation announcement.

“If Canada merged with the U.S., there would be no tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be totally secure from the threat of the Russian and Chinese ships that are constantly surrounding them. Together, what a great nation it would be!!!” the President-elect wrote.

In recent weeks, Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr., and other Republicans have discussed the possibility of expanding the US. In addition, Trump expressed his desire to retake the Panama Canal and buy Greenland from Denmark.