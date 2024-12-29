Panamanian President gives major reality check to Trump over China operates Panama Canal claim: ‘Whole world is free…'

Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino dismissed US President-elect Donald Trump's unfounded allegation that Chinese troops are “operating the Panama Canal”. Panama president José Raúl Mulino reacts after Donald Trump threatens to take control of Panama Canal (AP Photo/Pamela Smith, photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP)

This comes after Trump accused the Panamanian administration of “ripping off” the US at Panama Canal.

Trump brutally targets Panamanian govt, extends Christmas greetings to Chinese soldiers

Taking to his social media platform Truth Social, Trump mockingly extended Christmas greetings to “the wonderful soldiers of China, who are lovingly, but illegally, operating the Panama Canal” and “making certain that the United States puts in Billions of Dollars in ‘repair’ money, but will have absolutely nothing to say about anything.”

Calling Trump's allegation “nonsense”, the Panamanian President told reporters in Panama City that there is “absolutely no Chinese interference”, as per the UK Independent.

“There is not a single Chinese soldier in the canal. For the love of God, you are free, the whole world is free, to visit the canal if you please,” he stated.

“What [Trump] has said on this issue is nonsense, it does not exist,” Mulino continued.

Panamanian President hits back at Trump

Mulino also denied that the canal, a vital commercial route that links the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, could be given up or that rates for US ships might be lowered.

“The canal is Panamanian and belongs to Panamanians,” he declared, stressing that stated that there is “no possibility” of starting a discussion about this fact.

In 2017, Panama reestablished diplomatic relations with China after severing ties with Taiwan. Mulino described the two nations' relationship as “respectful, well-managed … in terms of what is in the interest of both countries.”

His remarks also come after Trump announced that he would appoint a politician from Florida to serve as his ambassador to Panama.

Kevin Marino Cabrera, a Republican commissioner in Miami-Dade County, represented Florida at the Republican National Committee this year

According to Trump, Cabrera “will do a fantastic job representing our Nation's interests in Panama!”.

Trump blasts Canada and Mexico

During a conservative Turning Point USA conference in Phoenix last weekend, Trump threatened to seize control of the canal. He informed the crowd that he is ready to seize control because he is upset about “exorbitant” fees being charged by Panama.

Following the threats, Mulina asserted, “The sovereignty and independence of our country are not negotiable.”

Meanwhile, Trump targeted Canada and Mexico for what he sees as harmful border restrictions and unfair trade tactics.