Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Donald Trump's incoming envoy backs Imran Khan's release, calls charges against ex-Pakistan PM ‘false’

ByHT News Desk
Dec 25, 2024 09:36 PM IST

Grenell also drew parallels between the corruption charges that Imran Khan is facing and those surrounding Donald Trump.

In a significant move, Richard Grenell, US President-elect Donald Trump-nominated US envoy for special missions, publicly backed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's release from prison, claiming that the current regime created false allegations against him.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is currently detained on corruption charges.(REUTERS)
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is currently detained on corruption charges.(REUTERS)

"I'd like to see Imran Khan be released from jail. He's currently in prison, facing many of the same allegations as President Trump, where the ruling party put him in prison and created some sort of corruption and false allegations, and he's in prison now," ANI quoted Grenell as saying.

READ | Pakistan military court sentences 25 civilians in Imran Khan arrest violence case, US concerned

Grenell also drew parallels between the corruption charges that Khan is facing and those surrounding Trump, adding that both men were victims of “politically motivated allegations”.

The US diplomat's comments came during an interview with the American news outlet Newsmax on Wednesday, where he discussed US-Pakistan relations under the Trump administration.

Khan, who is also the founder and chief of Pakistan's key opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), is currently detained on corruption charges in a Pakistani prison.

Trump's envoy Grenell praises Imran Khan

Grenell also praised Khan for improving ties between the two nations, noting that the relationship had flourished when the PTI chief was in power. He highlighted Khan's background as a former cricket captain and outsider to traditional politics, aligning him with Trump's political outsider status.

"We had a much better relationship with Pakistan during the Trump administration when a guy named Imran Khan was the leader of Pakistan. That's because Imran Khan was an outsider. He was a former cricket player and actually the captain of the Pakistani national cricket team. He wasn't a politician, and he spoke in very common-sense language. He and Donald Trump had a very good relationship," Grenell said.

READ | Denmark boosts Greenland defence with elite sled dog teams after Trump's threatening ‘buying’ remarks

Earlier on Tuesday, Grenell, in reply to the US State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller's post in X, called for the release of the PTI founder.

He further slammed the State Department Spokesperson stating that the US's concern over the "sentencing of Pakistani civilians in a military tribunal" was late and that the effort was "too little and too weak."

"You are late. And this is too little and too weak. Speak normally. Free Imran Khan," Grenell said on X in reply to Miller's post.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On