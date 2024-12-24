Pakistan military court sentences 25 civilians in Imran Khan arrest violence case, US concerned

A Pakistani military court sentenced 25 civilians to periods ranging from two to 10 years of "rigorous imprisonment". FILE PHOTO: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan pauses as he speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, Pakistan.(REUTERS)

The sentences have been given in connection with attacks on military facilities in 2023, the armed forces' media wing said on Saturday.

The ruling underscores concerns among supporters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan that military courts are going to play a bigger role in cases involving the 72-year-old, who is facing multiple charges, including allegedly inciting attacks against the armed forces, PTI reported.

Thousands of Khan supporters stormed military installations and torched a general's house on May 9, 2023 to protest against the former premier's arrest by paramilitary soldiers. At least eight people were killed in the violence.

The military's Inter-Services Public Relations office said the sentences handed down on Saturday were an "important milestone in dispensation of justice to the nation". But not everyone agrees.

The US expresses concern

Expressing concern over the sentencing of 25 civilians by a military court in Pakistan, the United States on Monday said that it lacked judicial independence, transparency and due process guarantees.

“The United States is deeply concerned that Pakistani civilians have been sentenced by a military tribunal for their involvement in protests on May 9, 2023. These military courts lack judicial independence, transparency, and due process guarantees,” State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

“The United States continues to call on Pakistani authorities to respect the right to a fair trial and due process, as enshrined in Pakistan’s constitution,” he added.

However, a close aide of President-elect Donald Trump described it as too little and too weak.

“You are late. And this is too little and too weak. Speak normally. Free Imran Khan,” said Richard Grenell, who served as acting director of national intelligence under President Trump in 2020 and was the US ambassador to Germany from 2018 to 2020.

Indian American Congressman Ro Khanna joined Grenell in seeking freedom for Imran Khan.

“I agree with Richard Grenell. It’s time to free Imran Khan and allow the people of Pakistan to hold new democratic elections,” Khanna said.

“Free Imran Khan. This is bipartisan. We need to not recognize the rigged election in Pakistan and the new government. We need a new election in Pakistan and Imran Khan needs to be out of jail,” Khanna said in a video posted on a social media platform.

Former Trump envoy on Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, said it is time to put more pressure on Pakistan, especially the military, to facilitate reaching a balanced political agreement with PTI and the release of Imran Khan.