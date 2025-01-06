Elon Musk reacts as Canadian PM Trudeau resigns ahead of Trump's inauguration: ‘2025 is looking…’

Billionaire Elon Musk, who is all set to head the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under new US administration, took a dig at Justin Trudeau who announced his resignation as the Canadian Prime Minister on Monday. Interestingly, Trudeau's exit come just days before Donald Trump's inauguration, which is all set to take place on January 20. Elon Musk reacts to Justin Trudeau's resignation as the Canadian PM.

“2025 is looking good,” Tesla CEO Musk declared on X, as he reshared the post that highlighted major events of the year.

“Trump won. Trudeau resigned. Keir Starmer got exposed. Nayib Bukele cut crime by 95% in El Salvador. Javier Milei created the first surplus since 2008 in Argentina. Masculinity is back. Great men are ascendant. And just in time. We’re going to need them,” the post read.

Reacting to Musk's post, one of his followers wrote, “This morning, the future’s looking brighter than ever.”

“This is the BEST Monday I have had in a long time! Happy, happy, happy!” a second user wrote.

“And you haven't said everything yet. You hid them up your sleeve, we're waiting for them. 2025, the year of surprises. The return of patriotism. Thank you Elon for your courage in exposing them all to their responsibilities. Don't let your guard down please,” another commented.

Here's what led to Trudeau's resignation

Trudeau's decision followed weeks of scrutiny from his Liberal Party colleagues amidst a growing schism on how to approach ties with Trump in his second term.

Following his win against Kamala Harris, Trump shared on social media his plans to impose a 25% tariff on Canadian goods, putting Trudeau in a difficult situation as he rushed to the US to repair his ties with the US president-elect ahead of his inauguration.

During that discussion at Mar-a-Lago, Trudeau reportedly appealed to Trump not to implement the tariffs, claiming they would destroy Canada's economy.

In response, Trump proposed that the northern neighbors become America's 51st state. In subsequent weeks, Trump even insulted PM Trudeau by calling him Governor Trudeau.

Trump intends to levy tariffs on Canada in an attempt to pressurize Ottawa to take stringent steps to secure the border and curb illegal immigration into the United States.

Trudeau's resignation also comes on the day whenCongress will determineTrump's victory in the Novemberelection and solidify his path to reelection.

A look at Trudeau's personal life

Trudeau announced his resignation during a press conferenceat the Rideau Cottage residence in Ottawa, Canada.

Trudeau served as CanadianPrime Minister since November 2015.He lives at Rideau Cottage with his family.In August 2023, he announced his separation with wife Sophie, with whom he shares three children.