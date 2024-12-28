Azealia Banks accuses Elon Musk of taking drugs at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago in an expletive-laden rant

Azealia Amanda Banks recently made explosive allegations against Elon Musk during a heated social media rant, claiming the Tesla boss brought drugs to Mar-a-Lago, President-elect Donald Trump's Florida estate. Azealia Banks makes serious allegations against Elon Musk, claiming taking drugs to Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago.(File Images)

The accusations were part of a broader tirade aimed at Musk’s ex-flame, Grimes. Banks did not hold back, alleging, “Stop trying to squeeze the novelty out of this to deflect from the fact that Elon really dogged you and dragged you in front of the entire world, had you begging for your kids [and] s**t sis then threw all his h**s in a compound together and took his little bag of k and went to Mar-a-Lago,” apparently alluding ketamine the drug that took Friends actor Matthew Perry's life last year.

“Sis... it’s a dub. It’s giving crack daddy sis. He’s on Ozempic and tina [sic] feeling himself now. It’s finished. He’s f**k**g fried. It’s not giving all that you [are] still the same dirty lil white b***h from McGill that drinks tap water and eats Spaghetti. You’re not lady gaga girl. Relax.”

Banks fires back at Grimes over meme

This heated exchange followed Musk’s revelation of his use of the weight-loss drug Mounjaro on December 25. The billionaire shared a festive photo of himself dressed as Santa Claus on X (formerly Twitter), captioning, “Ozempic Santa.” He later clarified, “Technically, Mounjaro, but that doesn’t have the same ring to it.”

Banks’ comments were reportedly triggered by Grimes’ reaction to a meme on X that lamented the rapper and the ‘Genesis’ singer as characters Glinda and Elphaba from the musical Wicked. “Girl the way you are still trying to hold out on some weird a** innocent b**ls**t years later after you got dumped, cheated on, your kids kidnapped and still trying to paint me like the villain and act like you’re above me when you’re getting sonned by Elon’s secretary,” Banks responded

“When you’re the one that literally did not make the f**k**g music and Elon is the one who harvested your eggs and took a picture of your C-section is PEAK white female delusion.”

Grimes responded calmly, denying, “It’s just a funny joke bro. Not trying to paint you as a villain. I didn’t ‘get dumped.’ I bounced.”

“My amazing baby is asleep in my bed beside me, I’m in love. No regrets. Life is as beautiful as u want it to be. You’re insanely talented. Even after all this, I want you to win. God bless [my lady].”