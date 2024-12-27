Elon Musk ‘dragged and had you begging’: Azealia Banks mocks Grimes, she replies, ‘I bounced…’

Grimes is setting the record straight on her past relationship with Elon Musk. The singer, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, responded to a fiery tweet from Azealia Banks on December 26, claiming she was the one who ended things with Musk—not the other way around. The exchange pushed their long-standing feud into the limelight once again, with Banks accusing Grimes of clinging to old grievances, while Grimes dismissed the drama and emphasised she is content with her life and her kids. Grimes Addresses Elon Musk Breakup Drama(pic- x)

Azealia mocks Grimes over Musk relationship

On December 26, Banks took to X (formerly Twitter) to unload a scathing rant at Grimes, reigniting their 2018 feud. With a meme casting them as rival witches from Wicked, Banks accused Grimes of clinging to their past beef and playing the victim.

Banks didn’t hold back, claiming Grimes got “dumped, cheated on,” and was trying to act above it all while, as Banks put it, Elon Musk was calling the shots. She called out what she labeled “peak white female delusion” and told Grimes to “let it go” in a tirade that included zingers about everything from Grimes’ artistry to her choice of tap water.

“Girl the way u are still trying to hold out on some weird ass innocent bullshit years later after u got dumped, cheated on, ur kids kidnapped and still trying to paint me like the villian and act like ur above me when ur getting sonned by elons secretary , -when ur the one that *literally* did not make the fucking music and Elon is the one who harvested ur eggs and took a picture of your c section is PEAK white female delusion,” Banks tweeted on Musk owned X.

Grimes, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, responded calmly, dismissing Banks' accusations. She clarified that her comments weren’t meant to villainize Banks and refuted claims that she was "dumped" by Musk. "I didn’t ‘get dumped.’ I bounced," Grimes wrote, adding that she’s happy with her life, her children, and her newfound peace. “My amazing baby is asleep in my bed beside me, I'm in love. no regrets. Life is as beautiful as u want it to be,” Grimes wrote in response.

The former couple, Grimes and Musk, who split in 2022 after four years together, have faced their share of public scrutiny, including a messy custody battle over their three children.

Grimes calls out racism against Indians

Just like her ex Elon Musk, who has become a prominent figure in American politics with Trump reclaiming the White House for a second term, Grimes occasionally shares her own political views on X, often commenting on the latest in technology and policies. This time, she took to her handle to speak out against the growing racism toward Indians in America, including far-right activists like Laura Loomer, who are advocating for a ban on H1B visas and using racial slurs against Indian immigrants.

“Suddenly concocting anti-Indian energy out of nowhere is embarrassing y'all. Also, they were clear they planned to do this,” Grimes posted on X. She also opened up about her childhood, writing: “My stepdad's Indian, I had a fire childhood in a half-Indian household. Indian culture jives very well with Western culture.”

Grimes, who was born and raised in Vancouver, Canada shares a personal connection with Indian culture. After her parents divorced, her mother remarried Ravi Sidhoo, the director of East India Carpets in Vancouver.

When an American pointed out, if “India would be okay with being flooded with American culture, so much that it changes their culture significantly,” she defended her stance and replied: “We already did this to them. It has caused a ton of problems for them.”