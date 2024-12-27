Who is Laura Loomer making anti-India remarks and fighting with Elon Musk? The conspiracy theorist and Trump aide…

Laura Loomer, a polarizing far-right activist, investigative journalist, and staunch supporter of former U.S. President Donald Trump, has ignited a firestorm of criticism over her inflammatory remarks targeting Indian immigrants. Her ‘inflammatory’ comments described migrants from South Asia as “third-world invaders” fueling outrage across political and social divides. Laura Loomer arrives ahead of former U.S. President Donald Trump's debate with Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., September 10, 2024. (REUTERS)

The backlash intensified after Loomer’s criticism of Sriram Krishnan’s recent appointment as a senior policy adviser for Artificial Intelligence at the White House. Even prominent Trump allies, like biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, condemned her statements, with Musk branding her a “troll.”

Laura Loomer launches anti-India tirade over H1B visa

During Trump’s election campaign, the president-elect made immigration a central issue, vowing to crack down on illegal immigration and threatening deportations. While he repeatedly stated that he wasn’t against legal immigration, took to social media to express frustration, saying she voted to avoid seeing the H-1B visa program extended.

“The tech billionaires don’t get to just walk inside Mar a Lago and stroke their massive checkbooks and rewrite our immigration policy so they can have unlimited slave laborers from India and China who never assimilated,” she tweeted. “I don’t care about being called “racist” by people who don’t have the best interest of the American worker in mind.”

Her disapproval of Krishnan’s appointment, which she described as “deeply disturbing,” comes amid heightened debates over U.S. immigration policies, particularly concerning H-1B visas.

The controversy deepened when Loomer accused Musk of retaliatory censorship, claiming he revoked her premium X (formerly Twitter) account privileges after she criticized mass migration. Earlier Musk defended Sriram Krishnan's views on immigration and said, “The ‘fixed pie’ fallacy is at the heart of much wrong-headed economic thinking. There is essentially infinite potential for job and company creation. Think of all the things that didn’t exist 20 or 30 years ago!” This comes minutes after Loomer’s post about the newly appointed Trump cabinet member.

Who is Laura Loomer?

Laura Loomer drew a lot of attention for appearing alongside Donald Trump on the campaign trail, raising questions about their association. A few top republican leaders also raised concerns over her ‘over the top’ involvement in the campaign and Trump. Known for her inflammatory anti-Muslim views and promotion of 9/11 conspiracy theories, Loomer has built a reputation as a provocateur. Over the years, she has worked with controversial organisations such as Project Veritas and Alex Jones's Infowars.

Born in Arizona in 1993, Loomer ventured into politics with Trump’s endorsement in 2020, running as a Republican candidate for Congress in Florida. Despite her best efforts, she was defeated by Democrat Lois Frankel. In 2022, she made another bid for office, challenging Republican Representative Daniel Webster in a Florida primary but failed to secure the seat.

She now identifies herself as staunch Trump supporter and took several digs at his 2024 presidential rival Kamala Harris. She has made claims such as Kamala Harris not being Black and George Soros’s son allegedly sending cryptic messages advocating for Trump’s assassination, BBC reports.

Loomer’s offensive comments, including self-identifying as a “proud Islamophobe,” led to bans from major platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Uber, and Lyft. Trump reportedly considered hiring her for his campaign but hesitated after advisors raised concerns about her controversial reputation. She also clashed with fellow Trump supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene over racially charged comments about Kamala Harris.