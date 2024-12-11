Meet the woman who dethroned Joe Rogan in podcast charts with just one episode, has a Taylor Swift connection

Joe Rogan's number one spot in Spotify charts has been claimed by a woman. His massively popular the Joe Rogan Experience is no longer number 1, reported People. The spot has now been claimed by Kylie Kelce, with the release of her debut episode. Kylie released the first episode of her 'Not Gonna Lie' podcast earlier this month on December 5. Joe Rogan is now at number two. (Also read: Taylor Swift rewarded The Eras Tour team generously. Check out who all received $197 million as bonus) Joe Rogan in a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.

About the podcaster

In the first episode of the podcast, Kylie talked about her family with her husband - retired Philadelphia Eagles football player Jason Kelce, and how she is reacting to the new-found attention in her life. This attention could also be linked to her brother-in-law Travis Kelce, who is currently dating popstar Taylor Swift.

Kylie shares three daughter with Jason- Bennett, 1, Elliotte, 3, and Wyatt, 5. She is presently expecting her fourth child with him.

More details

Kylie shared that she likes to keep it out of the spotlight. “I have increased visibility, which makes the things that I talk about have increased visibility. And if I can do things to impact field hockey, women's sports in general, and different philanthropic endeavors or charities I feel strongly about, then we can make this up. We can take a positive spin on this,” she said.

Earlier in a press note shared by the same site, Kylie had opened up about what fans could expect from the podcast. She said that she wants to "create a platform where I can be unapologetically myself while also setting the record straight on the many stories that circulate about my family."

Meanwhile, Taylor and Jason has been dating September 2023. The two confirmed their romance a month later when they stepped out in public holding hands at a Saturday Night Live afterparty. Since then, the two of them have been spotted at several public events.