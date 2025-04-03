The Residence: Will there be a season 2 on Netflix?

Season 1 of The Residence, Netflix's witty and suspenseful mystery series, left audiences intrigued by its clever whodunit set within the White House. But the big question remains—will there be a second season? The show has generated rumours about a second season, despite the fact that the murder mystery of Season 1 ends neatly and leaves little opportunity for rapid continuation.(Instagram/ @netflix)

Created by Paul William Davies, The Residence centers around Cordelia Cupp (Uzo Aduba), a private consultant hired by the DC Metro Police to investigate a murder that occurs during a high-profile State Dinner.

The show blends traditional mystery elements with a modern screwball comedic style, featuring a star-studded ensemble cast. Since its release in early 2025, the series has garnered positive reviews, including an impressive 80% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with particular praise for Aduba’s performance as the quirky and brilliant detective.

Will there be a Season 2?

Although the murder mystery of Season 1 wraps up neatly, leaving little room for immediate continuation, the series has sparked speculation about a second season. With the final episode drawing to a close, the show's creator, Paul William Davies, recently teased that he is already working on ideas for Season 2. “I have ideas, so I hope people respond to her and [the show], and then we can do it,” Davies said, expressing his optimism for the show's future based on fan reactions.

It’s unclear whether The Residence was initially intended to be a limited series, but given its popularity and the intriguing character of Cordelia Cupp, there’s potential for the show to evolve into an ongoing series. Much like iconic detectives Hercule Poirot and Benoit Blanc, Cordelia could continue to solve new mysteries in each season.

Possible plot and cast for Season 2

While Netflix has not yet confirmed a renewal, the premise of The Residence lends itself well to multiple seasons. The show could follow an anthology format, similar to Only Murders in the Building, where each season brings a fresh mystery—potentially set in a new iconic location—while retaining Cordelia as the central character. The key to a second season likely hinges on strong viewership numbers, with Netflix typically responding to audience demand for more content when a series is popular.

If The Residence returns, Uzo Aduba will undoubtedly reprise her role as the determined and eccentric detective. Since Season 1’s central mystery is resolved, the supporting cast may change, with new big-name stars joining in future episodes. A-list talent like Randall Park and Giancarlo Esposito were featured in Season 1, and it’s expected that the second season will continue to attract high-profile guest stars.

While the second season's plot remains up in the air, one thing is certain—Cordelia Cupp will likely return to solve another high-profile case. Whether it's a murder, a jewel heist, or another thrilling investigation, The Residence could explore fresh territory beyond the White House. Fans are eager to see where Cupp’s investigative skills will take her next, and Netflix’s decision to renew the show will depend on both fan enthusiasm and strong viewership.

For now, The Residence Season 2 remains a possibility, but with its unique blend of mystery, humor, and a captivating lead, it's a show that has certainly left audiences wanting more.