Meryl Streep to voice ‘Aslan’ in Netflix's Narnia reboot? Here's what we know

Meryl Streep is reportedly being considered for Netflix's reboot of ‘The Chronicles of Narnia’. The 75-year-old was offered the portrayal of Aslan, who will be female in the series, Matthew W of Nexus Point News exclusively reported on Monday. Neither the production team nor the actor has reacted to the report yet. Meryl Streep is reportedly being considered for Netflix's Narnia(AP)

Aslan is a key character in the CS Lewis series and appears in all seven parts (chronicles). The ‘Great Lion’ was previously voiced by Liam Neeson in Walden Media's live-action Narnia film trilogy from the 2000s.

Reacting to the report, one social media user wrote: “I love Meryl Streep, but why are they gender-swapping Aslan?”

“WHOA! Meryl Streep is set to voice Aslan in Greta Gerwig's 'THE CHRONICLES OF NARNIA'?!” another one added on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. However, nothing is official yet.

“Supposedly, they are turning Aslan into a female lion... which is a total b******ization of the source material because Aslan is supposed to be an allegory for Jesus, the Lion of Judah. I hate Hollywood so much. They are going to stick a chick in the movie and make it lame and gay,” a third person slammed the production in a tweet.

The Netflix adaptation of Narnia will be directed and written by Greta Gerwig. “I’m slightly in the place of terror because I really do have such reverence for Narnia, I loved Narnia so much as a child. As an adult, CS Lewis is a thinker and a writer. I’m intimidated by doing this. It’s something that feels like a worthy thing to be intimidated by. As a non-British person, I feel a particular sense of wanting to do it correctly it’s like when Americans do Shakespeare, there’s a slight feeling of reverence and as if maybe we should treat it with extra care. It is not our countryman,” she said back in 2024.

The first film of the Narnia series is expected to be released by Thanksgiving 2026. No major casting announcements have been made yet.