Blake Lively shocks fans by working at doughnut shop amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit: ‘My happy place’

Blake Lively surprised her fans with her recent outing to a doughnut store in Connecticut. Taking to social media on Sunday, the Gossip Girl star revealed that she spent the day baking behind the counter at Rise Doughnuts, her “happy place.” Blake Lively shocks fans with surprise appearance at doughnut store in Connecticut((Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP))

Blake Lively leaves fans surprised by spending time behind counter at doughnut store

“Baking with genius food friends and their kitchen mixer the size of a car,” Lively wrote on a photo of the said equipment shared on her Instagram Stories. “This is what my happy place looks like,” she added.

The 37-year-old appeared to be in good spirits during her time at the bakery shop, according to People. Lively “was in a really happy mood” a source told the outlet, adding that “she is friends with the owner of Rise Doughnuts in Wilton.”

A father-and-son duo met the Simple Favor star and spent some time talking, per the outlet. The man told the kid, “Her husband is Deadpool,” referring to Ryan Reynolds, 48.

One more fan took a selfie with Lively during her surprise appearance at the doughnut store. They shared the photo on Instagram along with message, “Blake Lively is sweet and lovely Being so kind and caring to little ones and being patient to chat and willing to take photos with everyone @risedoughnut whole time,” per New York Post.

The Age of Adaline star's Sunday outing came amid her ongoing feud with her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni. Lively and the Jane the Virgin star have been feuding since last December when the former filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against the latter.

Baldoni later countersued Lively and her husband in a $400 million defamation lawsuit. The 41-year-old director also named their PR team in his lawsuit. Meanwhile, the All I See is You star also accused the Con Man actor of running a smear campaign against her.