Did Armie Hammer silently voice his support for Justin Baldoni against ex-Gossip Girl co-star Blake Lively?

The Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni drama, now fully legal, is incredibly murky. And this Hollywood showdown in particular is one of those sagas that genuinely has everybody confused, perplexed and switching sides by the hour. Well, Call Me By Your Name actor Armie Hammer for one, doesn't seem like he wants to be caught dead in any of the Blake versus Baldoni drama. Armie Hammer with Blake Lively in a still from Gossip Girl; Justin Baldoni

Now the OG Gossip Girl fans will know that Armie had quite the tainted cameo in the superhit teen drama series as one of Serena van der Woodsen's (jailed!) ex-lovers. So he definitely has professional history with one of the warring parties. But did you know that so is the case with the opposing side as well?

During his appearance on Hot Mics with Billy Bush, Armie was dished out some very controversially-phrased questions about Blake, all of which he dodged skillfully — though the panic of being caught up in yet another scandal after the cannibalism and cheating claims levied on him, obliterated his public persona and career.

Billy straight up asked Armie, "Did she fire you, did you get fired? Why did you leave after four episodes? You're so handsome".

Before the question even concluded, Armie jumped in with, "Listen, here's my official take on the whole thing that's going on is that there is another fight going on that I'm not involved in and I have not been dragged into and I'm perfectly happy with that, right. I've got enough of my own problems right before throwing my hat into someone else's ring. Like I'm good".

But Billy kept at it. He said, "You have a light blue, powder blue sweater and of course some chardonnay". Now while Armie didn't really seem very interested in revisiting his Gossip Girl stint, he did randomly jumped in with the fact that he has known Justin for over two decades now: "I was actually also in acting class with Justin Baldoni when I was 19 years old, 20 years old. Really, I mean this is almost 20 years ago now...Yeah, we did like some scenes together. I'm sure yeah, he seemed like a great guy. I mean, I didn't really know him that well. He was nice", he said.

But that was about it! Armie immediately jumped in with a, "Listen bro, you are not dragging me into this. I'm not getting involved in this drama. That drama is their drama. I want nothing. I don't want that smoke at all".

When the kissing scene between him and Blake from Gossip Girl was brought up in context of if she was a good kisser or not — inappropriate might we say! — Armie was quick to shut the line of questioning. He exclaimed, "I don't even remember dude! I don't even remember. I wouldn't even if I did", concluding with a "I'm not getting involved, this is not my fight. I have had enough trial by fire in media in my life. I'm good".

Just between us, who do you think Armie is rooting for?