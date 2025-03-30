Ryan Reynolds slammed for making young daughter say a sexually explicit line in Deadpool & Wolverine

What did Ryan Reynolds say?

While recording a commentary track for the film alongside the film’s director Shawn Levy, Ryan made the confession during a scene in which a young version of the character tells Ryan’s Deadpool character, “Hey, when I want your opinion, I’ll take Wolverine’s d*** out of your mouth”.

At this moment, Ryan said, “Guiltily, that is my daughter Inez”, following which Shawn apologised for admitting this.

According to Ryan, Inez, who was seven at the time, initially did not want to speak the line, but changed her mind when he started looking at other options. “I am father of the year over here for allowing her to say such language, which, to her credit, she really didn’t want to say. And then (she) came back later and said: ‘I want to say it now,’ when I started looking at other people to play it,” the actor said in the commentary.

Ryan Reynolds faces backlash

Ryan has been getting slammed on social media. “There’s no reason she needed to deliver that line herself. It’s a character with a mask and no visible mouth, it could easily have been dubbed over,” one social media user wrote on Reddit.

Another person added in the thread, “Or just remove the line completely. If a comedy writer can’t make an equally funny line that an actor feels comfortable saying maybe they shouldn’t be a writer.”

A third Reddit user, who is a parent, said, “She’s the same age as my kid. I couldn’t imagine ANYTHING that would 1. get me to do this to my kid (or any kid) or 2. would be okay with my husband having done it.”

“it's honestly so disgusting and violating?” one fan agreed, and one more pointed out: “I wouldn't care if it was just swearing but getting a kid to make a sexual joke is gross.”

One social media user shared, “I don’t care what the ‘intent’ was behind the line - it is overtly sexual and no kid has any business saying it, let alone in a movie made by their parent”, with another mentioning, “If it was just swearing, that’s one thing but an outright sexual reference? Thats gross and unnecessary. You could’ve gotten an adult to sound like a child to deliver this line”.

“What is wrong with these people. To think that’s a funny little anecdote is grim beyond belief,” one social media user shared, while another concluded: “This is just gross and weird.”

Page Six has reached out to reps for Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively for a comment on the backlash. They are yet to react to it.

About Deadpool and Wolverine

Starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the titular roles, Deadpool and Wolverine brought the mutants to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film was released on the big screen on July 26 last year.

Directed by Shawn Levy, the film also marks Deadpool's entry into the MCU. In the first two films of his franchise, the superhero had been a standalone with marginal ties to Fox's Marvel films, mainly the X-Men series. But now, with Disney bringing all Marvel characters to the MCU, the merc with a mouth got his moment in the sun. And he brought several fan-favourite characters along. The critically acclaimed and cameo-laden film grossed over $1.3 billion at the box office.