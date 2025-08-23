Taylor Swift at Travis Kelce, Chiefs' preseason finale vs Chicago Bears? Here's what we know

As Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium on Friday, one question comes up - ‘Is Taylor Swift attending?’ Well, the pop star, who has been in a relationship with Kelce since 2023, has not been spotted in the stadium yet. But you never know. Singer Taylor Swift, left, and Kansas City Chiefs football player Travis Kelce, front right, at an NHL game(AP)

Swift has been a regular at the Chiefs' games, especially the ones at Arrowhead, all through the two years she has been with Kelce. She was at the AFC championship game and even at the Super Bowl this year.

However, the ‘Life Of A Show Girl’ singer has been missing during the ongoing preseason. The Chiefs play their final preseason game at home, which means fans are still hoping to see Swift cheering for Kelce this year.

“Is Taylor Swift attending Chiefs vs Bears?” one fan asked on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“I so want to see Taylor and Kelce today,” another one tweeted.

Earlier this month, Swift officially announced her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, revealing its cover art, tracklist, and release date. The record, produced alongside longtime collaborators Max Martin and Shellback, is set to drop on October 3 and includes a title track featuring Sabrina Carpenter.

The announcement came in true Swift fashion, first teased during her appearance on boyfriend Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast with his brother Jason. Hours later, Swift confirmed the details on Instagram, posting the album artwork and song list with the caption: “And, baby, that’s show business for you. New album, The Life of a Showgirl. Out October 3.”

Spotify billboards promoting the project appeared the same day in New York City and Nashville, directing fans to a playlist named after Swift’s now-signature phrase. She also shared a clip from her podcast reveal on Instagram, giving fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the moment.

The Life of a Showgirl marks Swift’s first full-length release since The Tortured Poets Department in April 2024, which was swiftly expanded into a surprise double album titled The Anthology.