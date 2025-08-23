YouTuber Rebecca Zamolo and husband Matt Slays welcome second baby via surrogacy

Rebecca Zamolo, popular YouTuber and social media influencer, and her husband Matt Slays, welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Zander, on Monday, August 11, through a surrogate. The couple shared the news with PEOPLE. They expressed their excitement and gratitude for a smooth surrogacy experience. Rebecca Zamolo's first child, Zadie, is now three years old.(Instagram/@rebeccazamolo)

Rebecca Zamolo and Matt Slays on surrogacy

Rebecca and Matt opened up about their decision to grow their family through surrogacy, calling it a shared journey of love and trust. They revealed to the news outlet that they felt completely aligned with their surrogate throughout the process.

The couple told PEOPLE that every surrogacy journey is different and added, “but for ours, we felt so aligned and on the same page.” Zamolo stated their surrogate was comfortable having them in the delivery and that they were comfortable with holding Zander after the couple saw him. “For us, it was about making sure he was welcomed into a room full of love,” the pair told People.

They added that both families had one goal: bringing a healthy, happy baby into the world.

Rebecca and Matt's life as parents of two

Rebecca Zamolo and Matt Slays, who are now parents to Zander and Zadie, their toddler, told People that the transition has been tough. They have made it work the best they can as a couple by leaning on teamwork and coordinating routines.

"It's definitely been a transition, but what works for us is tag-teaming. We divide responsibilities so both kids feel loved and get one-on-one time," Zamolo explained to the outlet. "For example, I'll take care of Zander's night routine while Matt spends time with Zadie, then we switch. It is the only way that works for us for making sure each of them gets quality time with both of us."

Zadie embraces her role as big sister

Zadie has been anticipating her new baby brother, the couple revealed to the media outlet. Despite the adjustment, Zadie is already assuming the role of big sister and enjoying it.

"For Zadie, becoming an older sister has been such a wonderful experience. She is thrilled about her baby brother and loves helping him, even though it has been an adjustment," they told PEOPLE.

FAQs

Who carried Rebecca Zamolo’s second baby?

The couple welcomed their son Zander through a surrogate.

How many babies does Rebecca Zamolo have?

She now has two children: Zadie and Zander.

What did Rebecca Zamolo name her second baby?

Her second baby is named Zander.

Did Rebecca Zamolo lose their first child?

No, Rebecca did not lose her first child. Her firstborn daughter, Zadie, is now three years old.