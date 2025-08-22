Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown adopts daughter with husband Jake Bongiovi; here’s what she said

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown announced that she has welcomed her first child with husband Jake Bongiovi via adoption. The 21-year-old actress made the revelation in an Instagram post on Thursday, August 21. Millie Bobby Brown asked her followers for some privacy as she and Bongiovi embark on a new chapter in their lives. Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi welcomed a baby girl via adoption.(Instagram/milliebobbybrown)

"This summer we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy," the Enola Holmes actress wrote in the post. She ended the post with the line, "And then there were 3."

The post did not reveal any further details about the child.

Also read: Stranger Things Season 5: Dacre Montgomery shares why he’s excited to watch the finale unfold

Millie Bobby Brown on parenthood

Back in March, Brown had talked about her desire to start a family with Bongiovi, 23. Appearing on the SmartLess podcast, the actress said that her parents were also young when they first welcomed a child.

“My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19. This has been my thing since before I met Jake,” Brown said.

In the chat, she had also hinted at becoming a mother via adoption “For me, I don’t see having your own child as really any different as adopting,” Millie Bobby Brown shared, adding that her “home is full of love for anyone and anything.”

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's relationship

Speculation regarding Brown’s closeness to rock legend Jon Bon Jovi’s son first emerged in June 2021, as per an NY Post report. The couple made their relationship Instagram-official in November of the same year.

Brown and Bongiovi announced their engagement in April 2023. They tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in May 2024, followed by an extravagant celebration in Italy five months later.

Also read: Stranger Things Season 5 teaser hints at major evolution in Eleven’s abilities

Millie Bobby Brown’s future projects

The actress is set to appear as Eleven in the fifth and final season of Stranger Things. The show will air on Netflix in three parts, with the first installment of episodes set to be released on November 26. Apart from that, Brown will also appear in Enola Holmes 3.

FAQs

Is Millie Bobby Brown a parent?

Yes, she welcomed her first child with Jake Bongiovi via adoption.

Has Millie Bobby Brown revealed the name of her child?

No, the Stranger Things actress has asked for privacy.

When did Millie Bobby Brown get married?

She tied the knot in May 2024.

Is Millie Bobby Brown in Stranger Things?

Yes, she plays the role of Eleven.