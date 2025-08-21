Is Netflix's Hostage inspired by true events? Here's what we know about Surrane Jones' limited series

Netflix has finally dropped its much-anticipated thriller series Hostage, which is a five-part series. The plot of the series revolves around fictional Prime Minister Abigail Dalton, who is played by Suranne Jones, in jeopardy after her husband, Dr Alex Anderson, played by Ashley Thomas, is kidnapped in French Guiana while on a mission, as reported by Manchester Evening News. Caught between her political and personal life, Dalton has two options: either resign from her post or see her husband perish. Hostage, a new Netflix thriller, follows Prime Minister Abigail Dalton as she navigates her husband's kidnapping and her political responsibilities.(@NetflixUK)

Meanwhile, the abduction unfolds during French President Vivienne Toussaint’s visit, where she also becomes the target of blackmail.

As the reviews for the series pour in, viewers wonder if it is based on a true story.

Is Hostage based on a true story?

According to the Manchester Evening News, Hostage is not based on a true story. It is a fictional tale created by writer Matt Charman and Jones, who is the lead and producer of the series. The show reflects real-world issues with an overwhelmed NHS, supply chain problems, and rising tensions over refugees, grounding the story in current affairs.

Talking about his motivation behind writing the show, Charman recalled his visit to 10 Downing Street during a school trip when he was 10 years old. He shared, “I can vividly remember standing there and being aware that the address is a home as well as an office. There are affairs of state going on, but there's also bedrooms where families sleep.”

The writer explained that he "always wanted to tell the story of the reality of living where you work as a Prime Minister and being torn between your family and your country. Torn between the political and the private.”

Charman and Jones' extensive research for Hostage

Charman also discussed story ideas with Jones, who was keen on exploring the world of politics. While the show is not based on true incidents, the two intensively researched and talked to real politicians to understand their everyday conflicts.

At a recent screening, Charman shared with the media, including Reach Screen Time, that he and Jones spoke with several female politicians, including former prime ministers, about life in office and balancing personal and professional pressures.

He explained that they talked to a “few politicians with kids” and their “guilt” was centred around the kids. Charman said, “It’s always around what the kids have to give up, how hard it was for the kids, how social media has become this thing… imagine being someone’s son or daughter of someone in the cabinet and people saying stuff about your mum and dad everyday, posting videos, scaring you, sending stuff directly to you. That’s what most politicians feel sick about," as reported by the Manchester Evening News.

In addition, many other cast members of the show, including Thomas and Corey Mylchreest, also undertook their research for their respective parts in the show.