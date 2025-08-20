Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' daughters were removed from a rollercoaster at the Orange County Fair. Here's why

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ twin daughters, D’Lila Star and Jessie James, both 18, were asked to step off an Orange County Fair rollercoaster before it even began. Diddy’s daughters, D'Lila Star and Jessie James, were asked to leave a rollercoaster at the Orange County Fair over phone usage.(AFP)

According to video footage obtained by the Daily Mail, the sisters were seated with friends and waiting for the ride to start when a fair worker approached them. Moments later, the pair were seen leaving the ride.

Reports suggest the issue stemmed from their phones. TMZ reported that staff members told the twins to put their devices away three separate times, but the girls allegedly did not comply. Another source, however, claimed the ride conductor was being “rude” in the way he made the request.

ALSO READ| 'It’s a mockery of the system': Diddy's accusers say music mogul needs intensive therapy

However, the teens were not removed from the fair itself. They were reportedly given tickets to ride another rollercoaster later.

Combs twins launch a fashion label

Earlier this year, the sisters proudly celebrated their high school graduation, sharing photos of their diplomas on Instagram. They later revealed they have chosen not to attend college immediately. Instead, they are focusing on their careers and personal projects launching their very own fashion label, 12TWINTY1.

“We are launching our very own clothing line, welcome to 12TWINTY1. This line is more than just fashion, it's personal to us,” they shared on Instagram.

“Everyone always asks if we really think alike. And the answer is, definitely. The connection we have is just beyond words and that connection is the heart of our brand.”

“1221 is super meaningful to us because not only is it our birthday, but the numbers themselves also tell a story. The number one symbolizes boldness, leadership and the start of something new and the number two represents love, harmony and connection.”

“And together, these numbers represent who we are. We created 12TWINTY1 to reflect that energy where comfort means confidence. This brand is for everyone,” the post read further.

ALSO READ| Diddy's lawyer says Sean Combs would become Donald Trump supporter if pardoned

Notably, in July, the twins' father, Diddy, was found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution following a nine-week trial in New York. He was acquitted of the more serious racketeering and sex trafficking charges, but he still faces up to 20 years in prison.