'It’s a mockery of the system': Diddy's accusers say music mogul needs intensive therapy

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ desire to counsel domestic abusers has met with strong condemnation from his accusers, according to Rolling Stone. The move by Diddy, who will be sentenced on October 3, has been questioned by Douglas Wigdor, the attorney for Cassie Ventura, Diddy’s ex-girlfriend, who testified against him. Sean Diddy Combs' victims have slammed his plan to counsel domestic violence abusers.(AFP)

Diddy, who was found guilty on two counts of "transportation to engage in prostitution" in July this year, can end up serving a 20-year sentence in jail. According to Business Insider, the founder of Bad Boy Entertainment is desperately looking for ways to reduce his prison sentence and get bail.

Diddy needs intensive therapy, say victims

After his attorney, Alexandra Shapiro, confirmed that Diddy wanted to serve as an anti-domestic violence counselor, the I’ll Be Missing You singer’s accusers cried foul. While Douglas Wigdor labelled the rapper’s intention as “utterly preposterous”, another alleged survivor called it “manipulation at its best,” per The Rolling Stone.

“It’s a mockery of the system. It’s a mockery of everyone he’s harmed. He needs intensive therapy,” the survivor said.

Diddy was acquitted of the racketeering and sex trafficking charges last month. However, he has been denied bail multiple times over public safety concerns.

Diddy's plans for the future

Although there is a possibility Diddy could spend nearly 20 years in jail, the rapper is hopeful he will be out soon. As per the star’s lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, Diddy wishes to return to his recording studio and produce music.

However, industry insiders feel Diddy is highly deluded to think he will “stroll out of jail” and return to “the recording studios and boardrooms he once dominated,” reported RadarOnline.

