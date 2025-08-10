Diddy's lawyer says Sean Combs would become Donald Trump supporter if pardoned
Diddy's legal team has confirmed that they are approaching President Donald Trump for a pardon in the rapper's conviction for prostitution charges.
Disgraced rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs has inched closer to the possibility of a pardon in his conviction on prostitution-related charges. The rapper's lawyer confirmed that he is seeking a pardon from President Donald Trump. On Friday, his lawyer Mark Geragos implied that if pardoned, Diddy would become a Trump supporter.
Diddy could become a Trump supporter
Speaking on TMZ's 2 Angry Men podcast, Geragos, who has represented Diddy in the case, said he has begun to empathise with President Trump, who himself has had quite a few run-ins with the legal system. “I don’t know that I would say he’s pledging loyalty, but I think he would probably say I now get what he went through,” Geragoes said, adding that he would become a Trump supporter if pardoned. This would be a 180-degree turn for Diddy, who had been a vocal opponent of Trump's Presidential run. “It would not surprise me to hear Sean say, ‘I now get it. I understand it and I was wrong then,’” Geragos added.
Trump's view on the pardon
However, a pardon may still be a bridge too far for Sean 'Diddy' Combs, as President Trump has indicated his unwillingness to grant the rapper one. "I was very friendly with him. I got along with him great, and he seemed like a nice guy," Trump said in an interview on Friday with Newsmax. "I didn't know him well, but when I ran for office, he was very hostile." Asked if that meant he was not inclined to pardon Combs, Trump said: "I would say so, yeah."
About Diddy's case
Diddy was found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution by a New York jury last month. Each count carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. To his relief, the music mogul was acquitted of racketeering and sex trafficking charges after a marathon trial in which he was accused of harrowing abuse. The sentencing for the trial has been set for October 3.
