Who is Robert Shinn? Feds raid LA home of alleged ‘TikTok Cult’ pastor in sex trafficking probe

Federal agents and EI Monte Police swarmed a Tujunga residence linked to Robert Shinn on Friday morning, serving a search warrant tied to serious allegations of sex trafficking, tax evasion, money laundering, and pandemic-era fraud, reported the LA Times. The property, located at 7744 McGroarty Street, is linked to the founder of Shekinah Church and 7M Films. Shinn is also the central figure in the Netflix docuseries Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult. Robert Shinn is also the central figure in the Netflix docuseries Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult.(Netflix)

The multi-agency raid, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, IRS, US Postal Service, and Department of Labor, began around 6 am local time, with SWAT officers breaching the gated estate. Neighbors reported hearing flash-bangs and loudspeaker commands as federal agents detained at least six persons, including an older woman and a mother clutching a child.

The LA Times stated that the authorities had not confirmed any arrests as of Friday evening.

Robert Shinn’s Netflix fame and cult allegations

Shinn, who founded 7M Films in 2021, claimed to help TikTok influencers break into the Los Angeles entertainment scene, a KTLA report said. However, the docuseries portrayed a darker story with many former members accusing him of manipulation, emotional abuse, and exploitation under the guise of religion and talent management.

The series, which featured former clients like Melanie Wilking and Miranda Derrick, recounted how dancers were allegedly pressured to sever ties with family and adhere to rigid spiritual teachings to gain ‘salvation’.

Despite these claims, no formal sexual assault charges were brought against Shinn, the KTLA report added. His company has denied all allegations and said the Netflix series was “slanderous work of fiction” and part of a “failed extortion attempt.”

Robert Shinn’s legal battles

The lawsuits pit Shinn against former members of his church and talent agency. While Shinn has filed a defamation claim, the defendants have countersued, accusing him of fraud, forced labor, human trafficking, and sexual battery, the report added.

Tujunga residents have meanwhile expressed mixed reactions. Some described the property as secretive and unsettling, with high walls and closed-off windows. Others, like neighbor Anthony Jackson, said they were shaken by the allegations. “This is a quiet neighborhood,” he told the LA Times and added, “We never saw anything out of the ordinary.”

FAQs

Who is Robert Shinn?

Shinn is a pastor and founder of Shekinah Church and 7M Films, a talent agency. He is the central figure in Dancing for the Devil, a Netflix docuseries alleging cult-like abuse.

What is the investigation about?

Federal agents are investigating allegations of sex trafficking, money laundering, tax evasion, and pandemic-era fraud.

Was anyone arrested?

As of now, authorities have not confirmed any arrests related to the raid.

Is this connected to the Netflix docuseries?

While officials have not formally confirmed a link, the raid targeted the same property featured in the documentary.

When is the trial?

The civil trial involving Shinn and former members is scheduled to begin on October 27, 2025.