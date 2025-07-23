Bride and groom marry in knee-deep water after typhoon floods Philippines church

As heavy rain lashed the Philippines along with Typhoon Wipha, which brought widespread flooding, a Filipino couple decided not to let the weather dampen their spirits on their wedding day. After incessant rains ended up flooding their wedding venue, the Barasoain Church in Malolos, Bulacan province, the pair chose to go ahead with the ceremony instead of rescheduling their big day. Newlyweds Jade Rick Verdillo right, and Jamaica kiss during their wedding at the flooded Barasoain church in Malolos.(AP)

A report by the Associated Press showed Jade Rick Verdillo and Jamaica Aguilar walking down a flooded aisle at the church, all smiles, not willing to let the weather impact their wedding day.

While the couple said that they were aware of the risk of flooding due to nonstop rain, they were taken aback by the knee-length water, and they pushed through anyway, claiming all marriages have their challenges.

Newlyweds Jade Rick Verdillo, center, and Jamaica pose with a kiss as guests cheer at the flooded Barasoain church in Malolos, Bulacan province, Philippines on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)(AP)

“We just mustered enough courage. We decided today because it is a sacrifice in itself. But there will be more sacrifices if we don’t push through today," Verdillo told AP.

The photos from their wedding show both the groom and bride's side standing in flooded waters to attend the ceremony. Dressed in a white wedding gown, Aguilar waded through the water to walk the aisle with her wedding train floating behind her.

Bride Jamaica Agular prepares to enter the flooded Barasoain church for her wedding in Malolos, Bulacan province, Philippines on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)(AP)

At the altar, Verdillo waited to receive her in his white suit with pants rolled up to the knees. The couple who had been together for 10 years said the rains were just another test for their relationship

“I feel that challenges won’t be over. It’s just a test. This is just one of the struggles that we’ve overcome," the groom shared.

The extraordinary wedding was attended by guests who were all smiles during the ceremony.

“You will see love prevailed because even against weather, storm, rains, floods, the wedding continued. t’s an extraordinary wedding," a guest told AP.

(With AP inputs)